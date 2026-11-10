Recent projects across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas build on Everbridge Public Warning technology protecting more than 800 million people worldwide

Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced continued global momentum for its Public Warning business, with new and expanded deployments across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas as governments and mobile network operators modernise how they communicate with people during emergencies.

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Recent projects span Malaysia, Estonia, Australia, Thailand, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Sint Maarten, the Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates and Hungary, reflecting a mix of new customer wins and expanded deployments.

Today, Everbridge Public Warning technology helps protect more than 800 million people across more than 25 countries. Everbridge supports national governments and mobile operators with capabilities including Cell Broadcast, location-based SMS and address-based SMS, as well as traditional communication channels such as television, radio, sirens, email, voice calls and social media.

"When an emergency happens, reaching people quickly with clear, actionable information can make an enormous difference," said Dave Wagner, President and CEO of Everbridge. "Governments and mobile operators around the world are continuing to strengthen how they warn and protect their populations, and we are proud of the trust they place in Everbridge. The growth we are seeing reflects both the importance of this work and our continued focus on advancing Public Warning technology for the communities we serve."

That momentum includes continued innovation in the technology behind national Public Warning systems. In Estonia, Everbridge is supporting the next phase of the country's nationwide Public Warning modernisation initiative with end-to-end Cell Broadcast capabilities across government agencies and all three national mobile network operators. The project represents the first planned deployment of a new microservices-based Cell Broadcast platform from Everbridge, designed to support scalable and resilient national Public Warning operations. The technology has now reached the technical testing phase, with Cell Broadcast expected to become part of Estonia's national EE-ALARM public warning system in spring 2027.

Across Europe, Everbridge supports Public Warning ecosystems in 12 countries: Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Each country's approach reflects its own infrastructure and requirements, bringing together government authorities, mobile network operators and multiple communications technologies to reach residents and visitors during emergencies.

That flexibility is increasingly important as authorities prepare for threats ranging from severe weather, floods and wildfires to industrial accidents and security events. Modern Public Warning systems must also account for populations that are increasingly mobile, including commuters, travellers and tourists who may not be registered for local alerting services. Technologies such as Cell Broadcast can enable authorities to rapidly reach compatible mobile devices within a defined geographic area without requiring prior registration.

Government agencies and mobile network operators have highlighted the value of Everbridge technology in strengthening national Public Warning capabilities.

"The Everbridge public warning system allows us to turn around critical information very quickly," explained Inspector Hemraj Kumar Mohit of the State of Mauritius. "Within minutes, we can reach large portions of the population leveraging a system with proven scale."

In Tonga, Laitia Fifita, Acting Director of Tonga Meteorological Service, said: "With the Everbridge Cell Broadcast platform, we are confident in our ability to provide rapid and targeted warnings to our communities."

In the United Kingdom, Nazirali Rajvani, Director of Architecture, Solutions Analysis at British Telecommunications, said: "We partnered with Everbridge to provide a trusted and proven world-class solution which was already in use in several other countries."

In Estonia, Margo Klaos, Director General of the Estonian Rescue Board, said: "Our ability to quickly inform people is improving significantly. [This technology] can deliver threat information to smartphones in seconds, it works even in congested mobile networks, and the notification is designed to appear on the screen as a pop-up window in front of all other applications."

Everbridge has been advancing Public Warning technology for more than two decades, including the development of Cell Broadcast and location-based SMS solutions. The company continues to contribute to Public Warning standardisation through organisations including 3GPP, ATIS, ETSI and EMTEL.

To learn more, visit the Everbridge Public Warning page.

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Everbridge Contact:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799