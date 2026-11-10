

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD, VOD.L, VODE.DE), a major British telecom company, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the first half of fiscal 2027. However, the company recorded pre-tax loss hurt by lower investment and other income.



For the six-month period, the Group posted a pre-tax loss of EUR 373 million, compared with a pre-tax income of EUR 2.113 billion in the same period last year. Investment and other income plunged to EUR 288 million from EUR 1.085 billion in the previous year.



Net loss was EUR 4.789 billion, or 20.75 cents per basic share, compared with a net income EUR 829 million, or 3.38 cents per basic share in the previous year. This net loss reflects a non-cash accounting charges including an impairment in Germany of EUR 4.85 billion, primarily driven by adverse changes in interest rates, and a write-down of deferred tax assets in the UK of EUR 2.2 billion following the buyout of CKHGT from VodafoneThree.



Excluding items, earnings were 1.48 cents per basic share, less than 6.92 cents per basic share a year ago.



Operating profit tumbled to EUR 517 million from last year's EUR 2.162 billion. Adjusted EBITDAaL was EUR 6.451 billion, down from EUR 5.728 billion in the previous year.



Revenue was EUR 21.853 billion, up from EUR 19.609 billion in the previous year. This increased in revenue reflects strong service revenue growth and the consolidation of Safaricom, VodafoneThree, and Telekom Romania. The company generated Service revenue of EUR 18.409 billion, up from last year's EUR 16.327 billion.



The board will pay an interim dividend of 2.306 euro cents per share on February 3, 2027 to the shareholders of record as of November 20, 2026.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the telecom major has revised up its adjusted EBITDAaL guidance. For fiscal 2026, the Group now anticipates adjusted EBITDAaL of EUR 13.2 billion to EUR 13.4 billion against the earlier guidance of EUR 13 billion to EUR 13.3 billion. For fiscal 2026, Vodafone Group had recorded adjusted EBITDAaL of EUR 11.4 billion.



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