Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 1,42 USD bis Juni 2027, die 200 % Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BM

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 16:35
4,920 Euro
-0,81 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8804,94012:56
4,9004,92012:02
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 11:36 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

10 November 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:

09 November 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

128,420

Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):

4.1192

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

298,493,806 Sterling Shares

79,170,462 Sterling Shares

23,398,556 US Dollar Shares

1,235,677 US Dollar Shares

From 09 November 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 456,881,331.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.