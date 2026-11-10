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VP

WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:01
15,250 Euro
+0,66 % +0,100
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60015,60012:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 08:46 Uhr
64 Leser
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Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group October 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026, consolidated sales for October 2026 amounted EUR 36.07 million - 38.8% increase comparing to October 2025. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - October 2026 amounted to EUR 333.19 million - 37.8% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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