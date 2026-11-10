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SV

WKN: A42PWT | ISIN: CA86701X1087 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Sun Valley Minerals Inc: Sun Valley Minerals Trenches 23.65m at 10.03 g/t Au, 64.60m at 2.61 g/t Au and 127.30m at 1.16 g/t Au at Tarumán Main; First Drill Samples Scheduled for Dispatch

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Sun Valley Minerals Inc. ("Sun Valley" or the "Company")(TSXV:SUNV) is pleased to provide its first technical update since commencing trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on October 27, 2026, highlighting recent exploration results and ongoing drilling activities at its 100%-owned Tarumán Main Gold-Silver Project in Uruguay.

Trench Results

The Company completed a 5,405-metre trenching program at Tarumán Main in April 2026, comprising 59 trenches, including eight due diligence trenches to verify historical results and three geological trenches totalling 170 metres, which were not sampled for assay. Results for 38 trenches had been reported by January 26, 2026. This release reports newly received assay results for a further 16 trenches, representing 1,333 metres of sampled trenching. Results for 764 metres, comprising five trenches and portions of TR_35, TR_36 and TR_39 (marked *), remain pending. Significant intercepts from the newly reported trenches include:

  • TR_39*: 23.65m @ 10.03 g/t Au; including 8.70m @ 24.02 g/t Au (partial results received)
  • TR_37: 64.60m @ 2.61 g/t Au; including 27.30m @ 5.01 g/t Au
  • TR_36*: 127.30m @ 1.16 g/t Au; including 14.10m @ 4.57 g/t Au (partial results received)
  • TR_38: 24.00m @ 1.66 g/t Au; including 4.80m @ 6.70 g/t Au
  • TR_37: 3.70m @ 3.31 g/t Au; including 2.60m @ 4.43 g/t Au

Anomalous to high-grade gold intercepts were predominantly hosted within the residual weathered regolith profile, with the highest gold grades associated with a northeast-southwest-trending, carbonate-dominated assemblage crosscut by northwest-southeast- to east-west-trending quartz-sulphide veins and breccias. The regolith profile has undergone some degree of supergene enrichment, and reported surface intercepts may not be representative of mineralization at depth. However, the widespread presence of primary sulphides at surface, particularly within later-stage vein- and breccia-hosted sulphides, suggests a robust underlying mineralized system.

Of the 16 trenches reported herein, six returned no significant intercepts above the applied 0.25 g/t Au cut-off grade. A complete table of significant trench intercepts reported to date is provided in Appendix A and is also available on the Company's website at www.sunvalleyminerals.com. Further details regarding sampling, analytical and quality-control procedures are provided in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Sun Valley Minerals Inc. Tarumán Group of Projects, Uruguay NI 43-101 Technical Report," with an effective date of April 30, 2026, available on the Company's website and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Refer to Figure 1 for a map showing all trench locations and significant gold intercepts from assay results received to date.

Figure 1: Tarumán Main - Sun Valley Minerals Inc. trench locations and significant gold intercepts, gold-in-soil anomalies, and geological interpretations. Trench results received as of November 10, 2026 (0.25 g/t Au cut-off grade; maximum 3 m internal dilution; no top-cut applied / incl. 1.00 g/t Au cut-off grade; maximum 1 m internal dilution; no top-cut applied).

Drilling Update

As announced in the Company's October 27, 2026, news release, the Company has commenced its maiden RC and diamond drilling program at Tarumán Main, utilizing two Company-owned and operated drill rigs. RC drilling is aimed at testing the near-surface extent and continuity of mineralization beneath the weathered surface profile and identifying potential high-grade zones for follow-up drilling at depth. Diamond drilling is initially focused on refining the Company's updated geological interpretation through detailed structural and orientation analysis, testing historically identified mineralized zones with new drilling orientations, and evaluating select geophysical targets at depth.

As of November 9, 2026, the Company has completed ten RC drill holes totalling 553 metres and is nearing completion of its second diamond drill hole, with 427 metres of diamond drilling completed to date. In contrast to historical drilling, which primarily targeted northeast-southwest-trending intrafolial replacement-style mineralization, the Company's first diamond drill hole was designed to evaluate an optimal drilling orientation for testing both replacement-style mineralization and crosscutting quartz-sulphide vein- and breccia-hosted mineralization. Preliminary observations from drill core indicate that the hole successfully intersected the host-rock foliation and crosscutting quartz-sulphide veins in multiple zones at angles of approximately 40-50 degrees, supporting the suitability of the selected orientation for testing both styles of mineralization (Figures 2 & 3).

The Company's first batch of drill samples is scheduled for dispatch to ALS Laboratories in Mendoza, Argentina, on November 11, 2026.

Figure 2: Oriented HQ core of silicified and bleached marble from approximately 35 m depth in diamond drill hole 26TADD001, positioned in a core orientation frame aligned with the drill hole orientation. A: Steep quartz-sulphide veins crosscut shallowly dipping bedding and foliation, with iron-oxide and iron-carbonate alteration along vein margins. B: Sulphide replacement along bedding and foliation, emanating from the vein. C: Quartz-sulphide vein containing pyrite, galena and black polymetallic sulphides, with an oxidized margin. Assays pending.

Figure 3: Selected core intervals from diamond drill hole 26TADD001 at approximately 33.5-38.5 m, 68-73 m and 151.5-154.5 m (core boxes 12-13, 25-26 and 58, respectively). Quartz-sulphide veins and fractures crosscut bedding and foliation at high angles, with the drill hole intersecting both orientations at high angles. Mineralization includes quartz veins with oxidized sulphides, fresh pyrite and polymetallic sulphides (34.5-37 m); strong iron-oxide alteration with an oxidized sulphide vein (72.3-72.85 m); and brecciated marble with strong iron-oxide alteration and oxidized pyrite (152-155 m). The blue line indicates the core orientation line. Assays pending.

ICP Engagement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of November 10th, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other security-based compensation in connection with the engagement. As at the date hereof, neither ICP nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. ICP is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health.

Qualified Person

Mr. Laubser Pepler, M.Sc. is Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. He is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.125018) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sun Valley Minerals Inc.

Sun Valley Minerals is a Canadian exploration company engaged in responsible, systematic early-stage gold exploration and project generation in Uruguay. The Company holds a 100% interest in all of its mineral properties, including the Tarumán Group of Projects, which comprise multiple visible surface gold occurrences along tens of kilometres of the highly prospective and underexplored Dom Feliciano Fold and Thrust Belt. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to define a mineral resource on the properties.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors & The Sun Valley Team

Christo Stemmet - President & CEO
info@sunvalleyminerals.com
+1 647 877 4805
www.sunvalleyminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements describing the Company's future plans, objectives or goals and may be identified by terms such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will" or "plan". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the aims of focus of the Company's drill programs and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management team at the time such statements are made, including that the Company's objectives, goals and future plans with proceed as anticipated. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including administrative or operational delays affecting the commencement of trading, dependence on third parties, general business and economic factors, and the risk factors identified in the Company's final long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the Common Shares is highly speculative given the Company's present stage of development.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A
Significant Gold Intercepts

Tarumán Main Project · Trench results
Significant intercept calculation parameters

Cut-off (Au g/t)

Max. internal dilution

Minimum interval

Top cut

Significant intercept

0.25

3 m

0.2 m

None

Including (incl. / and)

1.00

1 m

0.2 m

None

Notes

1. B2_DD = historical trenches re-opened by the Company in September 2025 as part of due diligence and re-sampled from the trench walls.

2. Intervals are sampled lengths along the trench, not true widths; true widths are not known.

3. Reported intercepts lie within the weathered regolith (soil, saprolite and saprock) and may be affected by supergene enrichment.

4. Significant intercepts and "incl." / "and" sub-intervals are calculated using the parameters above. Sub-intervals are shown in italics; "incl." denotes the first sub-interval within an intercept and "and" each subsequent sub-interval.

5. Intercepts may differ from those in the Company's news release of 26 January 2026, calculated at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum of 3 m internal dilution, and from those in Table 9-2 of the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Tarumán Group of Projects (effective date 30 April 2026), calculated at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum of 1 m internal dilution.

6. Grades are length-weighted and uncut. Intervals with a gram-metre value (interval length multiplied by grade) greater than or equal to 5 are shown in bold.

7. No Significant Intercepts = all results received and no interval meets the reporting criteria above.

8. Pending = results not yet reported.

9. * = results received for part of the trench only (TR_35 to 46.75 m; TR_36 from 50 m; TR_39 from 50 m); the remainder will be reported when received.

10. † = geological trench, sampled over selected intervals only (TR_47 12.10 m of 65.0 m; TR_48 3.25 m of 77.0 m; TR_49 35.65 m of 79.0 m); the rest of its length was not sampled.

11. § = results reported for the first time in this update.

Sampling, laboratory, quality control and Qualified Person

Trench samples are continuous channel samples, 0.3 to 3 m long (average 1.2 m) according to geology, cut with hammer and chisel 0.2 m above the trench floor in weathered material and with a diamond saw in fresh rock; intervals were defined after logging and DGPS survey. Samples were prepared by ALS Patagonia S.A. in Mendoza, Argentina (PREP-31) and analysed at the ALS geochemistry laboratory in Lima, Peru by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA24), with over-limit results (>10 g/t Au) re-assayed by gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22); initial 2025 trench batches were assayed by gravimetric finish as routine. The ALS laboratories are independent of the Company and accredited to ISO 17025 for the methods used. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted at regular intervals and reviewed batch by batch by the Qualified Person, with re-assays applied where required; where a sample has been re-assayed, the re-assayed value is used and supersedes the earlier result.

Laubser Pepler, Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley Minerals Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information on this page.

Results as of November 10, 2026. Last updated November 10, 2026.

Trench

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

TR_01

8.91

13.72

4.81

2.13

incl.

9.26

11.29

2.03

4.41

TR_01

17.80

18.50

0.70

1.67

TR_01

33.00

34.07

1.07

1.22

TR_02

5.64

13.75

8.11

4.02

incl.

5.64

8.42

2.78

11.18

TR_03

93.80

101.15

7.35

0.39

TR_03

122.10

124.50

2.40

29.60

TR_04

66.75

68.70

1.95

0.58

TR_05

No Significant Intercepts

TR_06

46.00

48.00

2.00

0.35

TR_07

51.00

53.00

2.00

0.26

TR_07

58.80

59.60

0.80

0.50

TR_07

64.10

95.00

30.90

0.38

TR_08

0.00

42.50

42.50

0.82

incl.

0.00

2.90

2.90

3.77

and

15.50

16.75

1.25

2.28

and

39.70

40.20

0.50

4.92

TR_08

54.85

62.40

7.55

1.70

incl.

59.60

62.40

2.80

4.02

TR_08

69.00

80.40

11.40

0.37

TR_08

91.00

100.00

9.00

0.44

TR_09

0.00

37.10

37.10

1.68

incl.

2.10

8.30

6.20

3.47

and

10.90

13.90

3.00

1.05

and

24.10

35.40

11.30

2.33

TR_09

42.70

56.00

13.30

0.27

TR_10

3.00

5.80

2.80

0.29

TR_10

12.30

17.00

4.70

0.56

TR_10

38.40

40.95

2.55

0.72

incl.

40.30

40.95

0.65

1.23

TR_10

49.20

52.00

2.80

1.83

incl.

49.20

49.85

0.65

6.70

TR_10

57.80

107.20

49.40

2.05

incl.

57.80

59.00

1.20

2.08

and

75.20

83.80

8.60

3.17

and

85.20

90.10

4.90

1.93

and

97.20

100.60

3.40

13.30

TR_10

110.45

112.90

2.45

0.72

TR_10

129.60

140.30

10.70

0.35

TR_10

146.60

153.10

6.50

0.29

TR_10

167.85

170.90

3.05

0.30

TR_11

No Significant Intercepts

TR_12

78.50

80.35

1.85

0.27

TR_12

89.60

113.00

23.40

0.39

TR_12

126.40

133.30

6.90

0.35

TR_12

148.10

151.90

3.80

2.15

TR_12

163.50

165.60

2.10

0.75

TR_12

212.60

213.80

1.20

0.32

TR_13

No Significant Intercepts

TR_14

38.25

39.10

0.85

0.49

TR_15

No Significant Intercepts

TR_16

8.90

9.90

1.00

0.55

TR_16

18.40

20.10

1.70

0.92

TR_16

99.35

101.30

1.95

1.40

TR_17

No Significant Intercepts

TR_18

77.70

81.50

3.80

0.28

TR_19

12.70

14.90

2.20

4.47

incl.

12.70

14.10

1.40

6.76

TR_20

Pending

TR_21

44.80

45.35

0.55

0.28

TR_22

No Significant Intercepts

TR_23

61.60

62.00

0.40

0.44

TR_23

118.70

119.20

0.50

1.24

TR_24

4.90

9.90

5.00

0.30

incl.

4.90

5.30

0.40

1.25

TR_25

Pending

TR_26§

No Significant Intercepts

TR_27

No Significant Intercepts

TR_29

No Significant Intercepts

TR_30§

25.60

26.05

0.45

0.27

TR_30

35.80

36.85

1.05

1.51

TR_30

74.75

75.65

0.90

12.30

TR_30

92.05

92.50

0.45

0.39

TR_30

106.40

106.85

0.45

1.77

TR_30

110.60

111.45

0.85

0.53

TR_31

5.20

25.00

19.80

0.69

incl.

9.30

10.75

1.45

1.30

and

17.70

19.80

2.10

1.98

and

24.00

25.00

1.00

1.10

TR_31

34.30

36.75

2.45

0.70

TR_32

0.00

33.90

33.90

0.73

incl.

19.45

19.90

0.45

1.28

and

25.95

29.90

3.95

2.00

TR_32

42.95

119.20

76.25

0.54

incl.

68.15

69.30

1.15

1.86

and

71.95

73.75

1.80

1.66

and

97.10

97.90

0.80

1.58

and

102.95

103.30

0.35

1.45

TR_32

131.35

136.35

5.00

0.34

TR_32

161.20

164.70

3.50

0.30

TR_32

179.30

179.90

0.60

0.27

TR_33

0.00

91.35

91.35

1.24

incl.

1.90

3.00

1.10

1.30

and

8.00

11.05

3.05

1.10

and

13.65

40.25

26.60

2.14

and

42.55

45.00

2.45

1.60

and

52.25

52.80

0.55

1.36

and

56.75

57.20

0.45

1.43

and

81.40

83.35

1.95

3.76

and

85.15

87.00

1.85

3.78

TR_34

4.80

85.35

80.55

2.67

incl.

8.50

9.45

0.95

1.06

and

14.20

19.05

4.85

1.55

and

24.45

27.10

2.65

4.60

and

28.45

29.25

0.80

5.34

and

32.00

63.80

31.80

4.95

and

65.60

66.80

1.20

1.09

and

70.00

79.10

9.10

1.18

and

80.25

82.40

2.15

1.08

and

83.70

85.35

1.65

1.36

TR_35*

3.55

45.15

41.60

2.46

incl.

17.10

27.05

9.95

7.92

and

29.00

30.50

1.50

1.31

and

38.55

41.95

3.40

2.41

TR_36*§

50.00

53.60

3.60

1.47

incl.

50.00

52.15

2.15

2.05

TR_36

58.40

185.70

127.30

1.16

incl.

58.40

59.30

0.90

1.19

and

62.60

63.30

0.70

1.49

and

64.50

69.60

5.10

1.64

and

71.50

72.10

0.60

1.91

and

73.60

75.20

1.60

1.07

and

76.70

79.90

3.20

1.23

and

100.70

102.00

1.30

3.43

and

115.00

115.85

0.85

1.00

and

117.30

117.60

0.30

1.04

and

121.20

126.40

5.20

1.35

and

138.20

138.50

0.30

10.55

and

155.80

169.90

14.10

4.57

TR_37§

10.80

11.65

0.85

2.37

TR_37

15.75

20.05

4.30

0.83

incl.

15.75

16.05

0.30

8.56

TR_37

42.80

46.50

3.70

3.31

incl.

42.80

45.40

2.60

4.43

TR_37

50.55

115.15

64.60

2.61

incl.

50.55

53.90

3.35

3.29

and

56.30

83.60

27.30

5.01

and

91.55

93.50

1.95

1.06

TR_37

127.35

128.70

1.35

0.28

TR_37

166.20

169.15

2.95

0.36

TR_38§

3.75

6.35

2.60

0.26

TR_38

10.90

12.80

1.90

0.28

TR_38

20.80

21.70

0.90

0.38

TR_38

39.20

49.55

10.35

0.51

incl.

39.20

40.40

1.20

1.38

and

44.95

46.10

1.15

1.19

TR_38

77.60

101.60

24.00

1.66

incl.

89.45

94.25

4.80

6.70

TR_38

115.05

116.70

1.65

0.36

TR_38

120.45

121.05

0.60

0.28

TR_38

164.30

165.90

1.60

0.42

TR_38

173.65

174.80

1.15

0.38

TR_39*§

50.00

53.00

3.00

0.57

incl.

50.00

51.00

1.00

1.01

TR_39

62.15

63.45

1.30

0.33

TR_39

88.00

96.40

8.40

0.38

TR_39

106.65

109.00

2.35

0.28

TR_39

137.35

161.00

23.65

10.03

incl.

142.25

143.05

0.80

2.42

and

145.80

154.50

8.70

24.02

and

156.05

157.10

1.05

19.15

TR_39

166.55

167.80

1.25

0.39

TR_40

Pending

TR_41§

14.90

16.10

1.20

0.26

TR_41

24.60

27.95

3.35

0.28

TR_41

31.00

47.60

16.60

0.35

TR_42§

7.90

15.75

7.85

0.37

TR_42

21.50

23.55

2.05

0.36

TR_42

27.40

28.85

1.45

0.84

TR_42

38.45

42.10

3.65

2.65

TR_43§

14.35

15.80

1.45

1.33

TR_44§

No Significant Intercepts

TR_45§

0.00

8.75

8.75

0.43

TR_45

14.40

20.00

5.60

0.28

TR_46§

9.00

19.40

10.40

0.44

TR_46

29.50

35.50

6.00

1.37

incl.

32.50

35.50

3.00

2.48

TR_47†§

No Significant Intercepts

TR_48†§

No Significant Intercepts

TR_49†§

No Significant Intercepts

TR_50

Pending

TR_51§

No Significant Intercepts

TR_52

Pending

TR_B2_DD01

0.00

22.00

22.00

1.66

incl.

1.15

5.95

4.80

2.64

and

9.15

19.85

10.70

1.88

TR_B2_DD02

0.00

14.00

14.00

12.22

incl.

0.00

12.00

12.00

14.12

TR_B2_DD03

0.00

15.00

15.00

1.10

incl.

0.00

1.30

1.30

1.06

and

4.30

5.80

1.50

1.41

and

8.70

12.30

3.60

1.58

and

14.00

15.00

1.00

1.31

TR_B2_DD04

0.00

13.25

13.25

0.28

TR_B2_DD05

0.00

24.00

24.00

3.50

incl.

0.00

8.25

8.25

2.47

and

9.70

24.00

14.30

4.41

TR_B2_DD06

0.00

12.85

12.85

0.91

incl.

1.60

5.50

3.90

1.34

TR_B2_DD07

3.50

9.55

6.05

0.28

TR_B2_DD10

No Significant Intercepts

Collar Details

Tarumán Main Project · Trench results

Notes

1. B2_DD = historical trenches re-opened by the Company in September 2025 as part of due diligence and re-sampled from the trench walls.

2. Collars surveyed by DGPS; coordinates in WGS84 UTM Zone 21S (EPSG:32721). Trench elevations are the DGPS ground elevation at the trench collar less 1.5 m, as an approximation of the trench floor.

3. Azimuth and Dip are the trench orientation at the collar; trenches may deviate along their length.

4. Length is the total trench length in metres.

5. * = results received for part of the trench only (TR_35 to 46.75 m; TR_36 from 50 m; TR_39 from 50 m); the remainder will be reported when received.

6. † = geological trench, sampled over selected intervals only (TR_47 12.10 m of 65.0 m; TR_48 3.25 m of 77.0 m; TR_49 35.65 m of 79.0 m); the rest of its length was not sampled.

7. § = results reported for the first time in this update.

Qualified Person

Sampling, laboratory and quality control are described in the Significant Gold Intercepts table for this project.

Laubser Pepler, Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley Minerals Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information on this page.

Results as of November 10, 2026. Last updated November 10, 2026.

Trench

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Length (m)

TR_01

701385.2

6262309.6

108.9

74.8

4.8

78.0

TR_02

701403.4

6262315.3

109.7

342.8

4.0

31.0

TR_03

701096.3

6262232.9

110.3

191.0

-2.2

155.0

TR_04

701124.6

6262406.4

122.6

191.3

-3.4

73.8

TR_05

701054.9

6262438.6

126.9

173.4

-2.3

160.0

TR_06

700986.2

6262412.8

123.8

175.8

-6.3

60.0

TR_07

700744.9

6261551.6

102.4

230.6

3.4

95.0

TR_08

700666.6

6261475.1

106.8

226.0

-3.2

100.0

TR_09

700595.8

6261405.2

97.1

226.8

-7.5

115.0

TR_10

700554.4

6261853.5

119.4

168.5

1.0

177.5

TR_11

701125.5

6262343.0

116.1

80.5

9.7

79.0

TR_12

700857.1

6262401.5

131.3

159.3

-3.9

273.0

TR_13

701309.7

6262133.3

93.3

79.6

7.5

100.0

TR_14

701407.9

6262151.0

99.6

76.7

-0.7

100.0

TR_15

701506.0

6262169.8

96.4

78.0

-3.9

113.7

TR_16

700699.2

6260961.2

69.3

79.4

7.5

112.0

TR_17

700932.2

6262400.0

122.8

108.1

-5.7

50.0

TR_18

700904.8

6261487.5

97.3

170.5

-5.7

90.0

TR_19

700453.0

6261251.3

80.0

173.8

0.5

80.0

TR_20

700951.0

6261272.2

82.2

171.9

-3.9

148.0

TR_21

700718.5

6262059.4

97.7

166.6

2.2

113.3

TR_22

700905.3

6262185.1

114.4

84.8

-4.9

80.0

TR_23

701204.3

6262683.3

130.1

80.4

0.5

210.0

TR_24

700675.9

6261486.0

106.7

224.4

0.0

13.5

TR_25

701350.3

6262262.2

102.8

81.4

5.1

112.0

TR_26§

701327.3

6262298.6

105.2

79.2

0.1

50.0

TR_27

701474.5

6262323.5

106.1

81.7

-1.1

41.0

TR_29

701402.9

6262313.1

107.8

167.9

-0.9

45.9

TR_30§

701063.8

6262077.7

97.7

194.3

-4.4

125.0

TR_31

701037.8

6262122.7

96.2

84.5

11.1

41.0

TR_32

700570.4

6261695.3

120.6

230.7

-1.8

198.0

TR_33

700563.3

6261769.8

120.9

226.0

1.6

92.0

TR_34

700443.9

6261800.3

121.9

223.6

-4.5

85.4

TR_35*

700377.8

6261635.3

105.4

226.5

-2.9

145.0

TR_36*§

700656.8

6261623.2

116.1

226.4

-0.2

195.0

TR_37§

700573.9

6262610.2

139.4

170.9

2.4

171.9

TR_38§

700540.2

6262359.3

130.5

173.5

-6.3

230.0

TR_39*§

700494.4

6262098.1

108.1

169.7

9.2

199.0

TR_40

700277.2

6261679.1

106.9

182.8

3.4

44.3

TR_41§

700331.4

6261581.6

100.1

81.2

1.1

55.0

TR_42§

700360.6

6261629.3

104.9

258.4

-1.7

42.1

TR_43§

700814.3

6262429.3

130.3

227.7

-14.8

90.0

TR_44§

700203.4

6262557.2

142.0

253.0

-0.1

103.0

TR_45§

700377.4

6261734.1

113.6

229.2

-3.2

20.0

TR_46§

700464.1

6261673.7

111.0

41.7

1.4

36.0

TR_47†§

699982.1

6261815.8

102.6

104.3

-5.2

65.0

TR_48†§

701063.6

6260905.6

69.3

329.1

7.3

77.0

TR_49†§

701209.1

6262357.6

116.6

76.7

-1.5

79.0

TR_50

701199.5

6261925.6

90.4

78.2

1.6

156.7

TR_51§

701698.3

6262026.5

84.8

133.8

4.1

65.0

TR_52

700943.7

6261493.9

99.0

275.0

-0.7

105.0

TR_B2_DD01

700536.6

6261399.3

92.4

267.4

1.1

22.0

TR_B2_DD02

700476.1

6261801.5

121.5

272.2

-0.6

14.0

TR_B2_DD03

700475.3

6261783.0

120.3

271.9

-4.9

15.0

TR_B2_DD04

700443.3

6262236.9

117.4

268.3

-1.1

14.0

TR_B2_DD05

700449.7

6262227.9

116.8

179.0

-12.8

24.0

TR_B2_DD06

700307.3

6261800.1

113.1

93.0

8.7

14.0

TR_B2_DD07

700405.3

6261899.6

120.3

93.0

2.9

11.0

TR_B2_DD10

701059.0

6262420.7

121.4

166.3

-13.7

14.0

SOURCE: Sun Valley Minerals Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sun-valley-minerals-trenches-23.65m-at-10.03-g%2ft-au-64.60m-at-2.61-g%2ft-au-and-1249277

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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