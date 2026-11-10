Sun Valley Minerals Inc: Sun Valley Minerals Trenches 23.65m at 10.03 g/t Au, 64.60m at 2.61 g/t Au and 127.30m at 1.16 g/t Au at Tarumán Main; First Drill Samples Scheduled for Dispatch

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Sun Valley Minerals Inc. ("Sun Valley" or the "Company")(TSXV:SUNV) is pleased to provide its first technical update since commencing trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on October 27, 2026, highlighting recent exploration results and ongoing drilling activities at its 100%-owned Tarumán Main Gold-Silver Project in Uruguay.

Trench Results

The Company completed a 5,405-metre trenching program at Tarumán Main in April 2026, comprising 59 trenches, including eight due diligence trenches to verify historical results and three geological trenches totalling 170 metres, which were not sampled for assay. Results for 38 trenches had been reported by January 26, 2026. This release reports newly received assay results for a further 16 trenches, representing 1,333 metres of sampled trenching. Results for 764 metres, comprising five trenches and portions of TR_35, TR_36 and TR_39 (marked *), remain pending. Significant intercepts from the newly reported trenches include:

TR_39*: 23.65m @ 10.03 g/t Au ; including 8.70m @ 24.02 g/t Au (partial results received)

TR_37: 64.60m @ 2.61 g/t Au ; including 27.30m @ 5.01 g/t Au

TR_36*: 127.30m @ 1.16 g/t Au ; including 14.10m @ 4.57 g/t Au (partial results received)

TR_38: 24.00m @ 1.66 g/t Au ; including 4.80m @ 6.70 g/t Au

TR_37: 3.70m @ 3.31 g/t Au; including 2.60m @ 4.43 g/t Au

Anomalous to high-grade gold intercepts were predominantly hosted within the residual weathered regolith profile, with the highest gold grades associated with a northeast-southwest-trending, carbonate-dominated assemblage crosscut by northwest-southeast- to east-west-trending quartz-sulphide veins and breccias. The regolith profile has undergone some degree of supergene enrichment, and reported surface intercepts may not be representative of mineralization at depth. However, the widespread presence of primary sulphides at surface, particularly within later-stage vein- and breccia-hosted sulphides, suggests a robust underlying mineralized system.

Of the 16 trenches reported herein, six returned no significant intercepts above the applied 0.25 g/t Au cut-off grade. A complete table of significant trench intercepts reported to date is provided in Appendix A and is also available on the Company's website at www.sunvalleyminerals.com. Further details regarding sampling, analytical and quality-control procedures are provided in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Sun Valley Minerals Inc. Tarumán Group of Projects, Uruguay NI 43-101 Technical Report," with an effective date of April 30, 2026, available on the Company's website and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Refer to Figure 1 for a map showing all trench locations and significant gold intercepts from assay results received to date.

Figure 1: Tarumán Main - Sun Valley Minerals Inc. trench locations and significant gold intercepts, gold-in-soil anomalies, and geological interpretations. Trench results received as of November 10, 2026 (0.25 g/t Au cut-off grade; maximum 3 m internal dilution; no top-cut applied / incl. 1.00 g/t Au cut-off grade; maximum 1 m internal dilution; no top-cut applied).

Drilling Update

As announced in the Company's October 27, 2026, news release, the Company has commenced its maiden RC and diamond drilling program at Tarumán Main, utilizing two Company-owned and operated drill rigs. RC drilling is aimed at testing the near-surface extent and continuity of mineralization beneath the weathered surface profile and identifying potential high-grade zones for follow-up drilling at depth. Diamond drilling is initially focused on refining the Company's updated geological interpretation through detailed structural and orientation analysis, testing historically identified mineralized zones with new drilling orientations, and evaluating select geophysical targets at depth.

As of November 9, 2026, the Company has completed ten RC drill holes totalling 553 metres and is nearing completion of its second diamond drill hole, with 427 metres of diamond drilling completed to date. In contrast to historical drilling, which primarily targeted northeast-southwest-trending intrafolial replacement-style mineralization, the Company's first diamond drill hole was designed to evaluate an optimal drilling orientation for testing both replacement-style mineralization and crosscutting quartz-sulphide vein- and breccia-hosted mineralization. Preliminary observations from drill core indicate that the hole successfully intersected the host-rock foliation and crosscutting quartz-sulphide veins in multiple zones at angles of approximately 40-50 degrees, supporting the suitability of the selected orientation for testing both styles of mineralization (Figures 2 & 3).

The Company's first batch of drill samples is scheduled for dispatch to ALS Laboratories in Mendoza, Argentina, on November 11, 2026.

Figure 2: Oriented HQ core of silicified and bleached marble from approximately 35 m depth in diamond drill hole 26TADD001, positioned in a core orientation frame aligned with the drill hole orientation. A: Steep quartz-sulphide veins crosscut shallowly dipping bedding and foliation, with iron-oxide and iron-carbonate alteration along vein margins. B: Sulphide replacement along bedding and foliation, emanating from the vein. C: Quartz-sulphide vein containing pyrite, galena and black polymetallic sulphides, with an oxidized margin. Assays pending.

Figure 3: Selected core intervals from diamond drill hole 26TADD001 at approximately 33.5-38.5 m, 68-73 m and 151.5-154.5 m (core boxes 12-13, 25-26 and 58, respectively). Quartz-sulphide veins and fractures crosscut bedding and foliation at high angles, with the drill hole intersecting both orientations at high angles. Mineralization includes quartz veins with oxidized sulphides, fresh pyrite and polymetallic sulphides (34.5-37 m); strong iron-oxide alteration with an oxidized sulphide vein (72.3-72.85 m); and brecciated marble with strong iron-oxide alteration and oxidized pyrite (152-155 m). The blue line indicates the core orientation line. Assays pending.

ICP Engagement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of November 10th, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other security-based compensation in connection with the engagement. As at the date hereof, neither ICP nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. ICP is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health.

Qualified Person

Mr. Laubser Pepler, M.Sc. is Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. He is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.125018) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sun Valley Minerals Inc.

Sun Valley Minerals is a Canadian exploration company engaged in responsible, systematic early-stage gold exploration and project generation in Uruguay. The Company holds a 100% interest in all of its mineral properties, including the Tarumán Group of Projects, which comprise multiple visible surface gold occurrences along tens of kilometres of the highly prospective and underexplored Dom Feliciano Fold and Thrust Belt. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to define a mineral resource on the properties.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors & The Sun Valley Team

Christo Stemmet - President & CEO

info@sunvalleyminerals.com

+1 647 877 4805

www.sunvalleyminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements describing the Company's future plans, objectives or goals and may be identified by terms such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will" or "plan". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the aims of focus of the Company's drill programs and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management team at the time such statements are made, including that the Company's objectives, goals and future plans with proceed as anticipated. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including administrative or operational delays affecting the commencement of trading, dependence on third parties, general business and economic factors, and the risk factors identified in the Company's final long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the Common Shares is highly speculative given the Company's present stage of development.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A

Significant Gold Intercepts

Tarumán Main Project · Trench results

Significant intercept calculation parameters

Cut-off (Au g/t) Max. internal dilution Minimum interval Top cut Significant intercept 0.25 3 m 0.2 m None Including (incl. / and) 1.00 1 m 0.2 m None

Notes

1. B2_DD = historical trenches re-opened by the Company in September 2025 as part of due diligence and re-sampled from the trench walls.

2. Intervals are sampled lengths along the trench, not true widths; true widths are not known.

3. Reported intercepts lie within the weathered regolith (soil, saprolite and saprock) and may be affected by supergene enrichment.

4. Significant intercepts and "incl." / "and" sub-intervals are calculated using the parameters above. Sub-intervals are shown in italics; "incl." denotes the first sub-interval within an intercept and "and" each subsequent sub-interval.

5. Intercepts may differ from those in the Company's news release of 26 January 2026, calculated at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum of 3 m internal dilution, and from those in Table 9-2 of the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Tarumán Group of Projects (effective date 30 April 2026), calculated at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum of 1 m internal dilution.

6. Grades are length-weighted and uncut. Intervals with a gram-metre value (interval length multiplied by grade) greater than or equal to 5 are shown in bold.

7. No Significant Intercepts = all results received and no interval meets the reporting criteria above.

8. Pending = results not yet reported.

9. * = results received for part of the trench only (TR_35 to 46.75 m; TR_36 from 50 m; TR_39 from 50 m); the remainder will be reported when received.

10. † = geological trench, sampled over selected intervals only (TR_47 12.10 m of 65.0 m; TR_48 3.25 m of 77.0 m; TR_49 35.65 m of 79.0 m); the rest of its length was not sampled.

11. § = results reported for the first time in this update.

Sampling, laboratory, quality control and Qualified Person

Trench samples are continuous channel samples, 0.3 to 3 m long (average 1.2 m) according to geology, cut with hammer and chisel 0.2 m above the trench floor in weathered material and with a diamond saw in fresh rock; intervals were defined after logging and DGPS survey. Samples were prepared by ALS Patagonia S.A. in Mendoza, Argentina (PREP-31) and analysed at the ALS geochemistry laboratory in Lima, Peru by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA24), with over-limit results (>10 g/t Au) re-assayed by gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22); initial 2025 trench batches were assayed by gravimetric finish as routine. The ALS laboratories are independent of the Company and accredited to ISO 17025 for the methods used. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted at regular intervals and reviewed batch by batch by the Qualified Person, with re-assays applied where required; where a sample has been re-assayed, the re-assayed value is used and supersedes the earlier result.

Laubser Pepler, Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley Minerals Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information on this page.

Results as of November 10, 2026. Last updated November 10, 2026.

Trench From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TR_01 8.91 13.72 4.81 2.13 incl. 9.26 11.29 2.03 4.41 TR_01 17.80 18.50 0.70 1.67 TR_01 33.00 34.07 1.07 1.22 TR_02 5.64 13.75 8.11 4.02 incl. 5.64 8.42 2.78 11.18 TR_03 93.80 101.15 7.35 0.39 TR_03 122.10 124.50 2.40 29.60 TR_04 66.75 68.70 1.95 0.58 TR_05 No Significant Intercepts TR_06 46.00 48.00 2.00 0.35 TR_07 51.00 53.00 2.00 0.26 TR_07 58.80 59.60 0.80 0.50 TR_07 64.10 95.00 30.90 0.38 TR_08 0.00 42.50 42.50 0.82 incl. 0.00 2.90 2.90 3.77 and 15.50 16.75 1.25 2.28 and 39.70 40.20 0.50 4.92 TR_08 54.85 62.40 7.55 1.70 incl. 59.60 62.40 2.80 4.02 TR_08 69.00 80.40 11.40 0.37 TR_08 91.00 100.00 9.00 0.44 TR_09 0.00 37.10 37.10 1.68 incl. 2.10 8.30 6.20 3.47 and 10.90 13.90 3.00 1.05 and 24.10 35.40 11.30 2.33 TR_09 42.70 56.00 13.30 0.27 TR_10 3.00 5.80 2.80 0.29 TR_10 12.30 17.00 4.70 0.56 TR_10 38.40 40.95 2.55 0.72 incl. 40.30 40.95 0.65 1.23 TR_10 49.20 52.00 2.80 1.83 incl. 49.20 49.85 0.65 6.70 TR_10 57.80 107.20 49.40 2.05 incl. 57.80 59.00 1.20 2.08 and 75.20 83.80 8.60 3.17 and 85.20 90.10 4.90 1.93 and 97.20 100.60 3.40 13.30 TR_10 110.45 112.90 2.45 0.72 TR_10 129.60 140.30 10.70 0.35 TR_10 146.60 153.10 6.50 0.29 TR_10 167.85 170.90 3.05 0.30 TR_11 No Significant Intercepts TR_12 78.50 80.35 1.85 0.27 TR_12 89.60 113.00 23.40 0.39 TR_12 126.40 133.30 6.90 0.35 TR_12 148.10 151.90 3.80 2.15 TR_12 163.50 165.60 2.10 0.75 TR_12 212.60 213.80 1.20 0.32 TR_13 No Significant Intercepts TR_14 38.25 39.10 0.85 0.49 TR_15 No Significant Intercepts TR_16 8.90 9.90 1.00 0.55 TR_16 18.40 20.10 1.70 0.92 TR_16 99.35 101.30 1.95 1.40 TR_17 No Significant Intercepts TR_18 77.70 81.50 3.80 0.28 TR_19 12.70 14.90 2.20 4.47 incl. 12.70 14.10 1.40 6.76 TR_20 Pending TR_21 44.80 45.35 0.55 0.28 TR_22 No Significant Intercepts TR_23 61.60 62.00 0.40 0.44 TR_23 118.70 119.20 0.50 1.24 TR_24 4.90 9.90 5.00 0.30 incl. 4.90 5.30 0.40 1.25 TR_25 Pending TR_26§ No Significant Intercepts TR_27 No Significant Intercepts TR_29 No Significant Intercepts TR_30§ 25.60 26.05 0.45 0.27 TR_30 35.80 36.85 1.05 1.51 TR_30 74.75 75.65 0.90 12.30 TR_30 92.05 92.50 0.45 0.39 TR_30 106.40 106.85 0.45 1.77 TR_30 110.60 111.45 0.85 0.53 TR_31 5.20 25.00 19.80 0.69 incl. 9.30 10.75 1.45 1.30 and 17.70 19.80 2.10 1.98 and 24.00 25.00 1.00 1.10 TR_31 34.30 36.75 2.45 0.70 TR_32 0.00 33.90 33.90 0.73 incl. 19.45 19.90 0.45 1.28 and 25.95 29.90 3.95 2.00 TR_32 42.95 119.20 76.25 0.54 incl. 68.15 69.30 1.15 1.86 and 71.95 73.75 1.80 1.66 and 97.10 97.90 0.80 1.58 and 102.95 103.30 0.35 1.45 TR_32 131.35 136.35 5.00 0.34 TR_32 161.20 164.70 3.50 0.30 TR_32 179.30 179.90 0.60 0.27 TR_33 0.00 91.35 91.35 1.24 incl. 1.90 3.00 1.10 1.30 and 8.00 11.05 3.05 1.10 and 13.65 40.25 26.60 2.14 and 42.55 45.00 2.45 1.60 and 52.25 52.80 0.55 1.36 and 56.75 57.20 0.45 1.43 and 81.40 83.35 1.95 3.76 and 85.15 87.00 1.85 3.78 TR_34 4.80 85.35 80.55 2.67 incl. 8.50 9.45 0.95 1.06 and 14.20 19.05 4.85 1.55 and 24.45 27.10 2.65 4.60 and 28.45 29.25 0.80 5.34 and 32.00 63.80 31.80 4.95 and 65.60 66.80 1.20 1.09 and 70.00 79.10 9.10 1.18 and 80.25 82.40 2.15 1.08 and 83.70 85.35 1.65 1.36 TR_35* 3.55 45.15 41.60 2.46 incl. 17.10 27.05 9.95 7.92 and 29.00 30.50 1.50 1.31 and 38.55 41.95 3.40 2.41 TR_36*§ 50.00 53.60 3.60 1.47 incl. 50.00 52.15 2.15 2.05 TR_36 58.40 185.70 127.30 1.16 incl. 58.40 59.30 0.90 1.19 and 62.60 63.30 0.70 1.49 and 64.50 69.60 5.10 1.64 and 71.50 72.10 0.60 1.91 and 73.60 75.20 1.60 1.07 and 76.70 79.90 3.20 1.23 and 100.70 102.00 1.30 3.43 and 115.00 115.85 0.85 1.00 and 117.30 117.60 0.30 1.04 and 121.20 126.40 5.20 1.35 and 138.20 138.50 0.30 10.55 and 155.80 169.90 14.10 4.57 TR_37§ 10.80 11.65 0.85 2.37 TR_37 15.75 20.05 4.30 0.83 incl. 15.75 16.05 0.30 8.56 TR_37 42.80 46.50 3.70 3.31 incl. 42.80 45.40 2.60 4.43 TR_37 50.55 115.15 64.60 2.61 incl. 50.55 53.90 3.35 3.29 and 56.30 83.60 27.30 5.01 and 91.55 93.50 1.95 1.06 TR_37 127.35 128.70 1.35 0.28 TR_37 166.20 169.15 2.95 0.36 TR_38§ 3.75 6.35 2.60 0.26 TR_38 10.90 12.80 1.90 0.28 TR_38 20.80 21.70 0.90 0.38 TR_38 39.20 49.55 10.35 0.51 incl. 39.20 40.40 1.20 1.38 and 44.95 46.10 1.15 1.19 TR_38 77.60 101.60 24.00 1.66 incl. 89.45 94.25 4.80 6.70 TR_38 115.05 116.70 1.65 0.36 TR_38 120.45 121.05 0.60 0.28 TR_38 164.30 165.90 1.60 0.42 TR_38 173.65 174.80 1.15 0.38 TR_39*§ 50.00 53.00 3.00 0.57 incl. 50.00 51.00 1.00 1.01 TR_39 62.15 63.45 1.30 0.33 TR_39 88.00 96.40 8.40 0.38 TR_39 106.65 109.00 2.35 0.28 TR_39 137.35 161.00 23.65 10.03 incl. 142.25 143.05 0.80 2.42 and 145.80 154.50 8.70 24.02 and 156.05 157.10 1.05 19.15 TR_39 166.55 167.80 1.25 0.39 TR_40 Pending TR_41§ 14.90 16.10 1.20 0.26 TR_41 24.60 27.95 3.35 0.28 TR_41 31.00 47.60 16.60 0.35 TR_42§ 7.90 15.75 7.85 0.37 TR_42 21.50 23.55 2.05 0.36 TR_42 27.40 28.85 1.45 0.84 TR_42 38.45 42.10 3.65 2.65 TR_43§ 14.35 15.80 1.45 1.33 TR_44§ No Significant Intercepts TR_45§ 0.00 8.75 8.75 0.43 TR_45 14.40 20.00 5.60 0.28 TR_46§ 9.00 19.40 10.40 0.44 TR_46 29.50 35.50 6.00 1.37 incl. 32.50 35.50 3.00 2.48 TR_47†§ No Significant Intercepts TR_48†§ No Significant Intercepts TR_49†§ No Significant Intercepts TR_50 Pending TR_51§ No Significant Intercepts TR_52 Pending TR_B2_DD01 0.00 22.00 22.00 1.66 incl. 1.15 5.95 4.80 2.64 and 9.15 19.85 10.70 1.88 TR_B2_DD02 0.00 14.00 14.00 12.22 incl. 0.00 12.00 12.00 14.12 TR_B2_DD03 0.00 15.00 15.00 1.10 incl. 0.00 1.30 1.30 1.06 and 4.30 5.80 1.50 1.41 and 8.70 12.30 3.60 1.58 and 14.00 15.00 1.00 1.31 TR_B2_DD04 0.00 13.25 13.25 0.28 TR_B2_DD05 0.00 24.00 24.00 3.50 incl. 0.00 8.25 8.25 2.47 and 9.70 24.00 14.30 4.41 TR_B2_DD06 0.00 12.85 12.85 0.91 incl. 1.60 5.50 3.90 1.34 TR_B2_DD07 3.50 9.55 6.05 0.28 TR_B2_DD10 No Significant Intercepts

Collar Details

Tarumán Main Project · Trench results

Notes

1. B2_DD = historical trenches re-opened by the Company in September 2025 as part of due diligence and re-sampled from the trench walls.

2. Collars surveyed by DGPS; coordinates in WGS84 UTM Zone 21S (EPSG:32721). Trench elevations are the DGPS ground elevation at the trench collar less 1.5 m, as an approximation of the trench floor.

3. Azimuth and Dip are the trench orientation at the collar; trenches may deviate along their length.

4. Length is the total trench length in metres.

5. * = results received for part of the trench only (TR_35 to 46.75 m; TR_36 from 50 m; TR_39 from 50 m); the remainder will be reported when received.

6. † = geological trench, sampled over selected intervals only (TR_47 12.10 m of 65.0 m; TR_48 3.25 m of 77.0 m; TR_49 35.65 m of 79.0 m); the rest of its length was not sampled.

7. § = results reported for the first time in this update.

Qualified Person

Sampling, laboratory and quality control are described in the Significant Gold Intercepts table for this project.

Laubser Pepler, Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley Minerals Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information on this page.

Results as of November 10, 2026. Last updated November 10, 2026.

Trench Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) TR_01 701385.2 6262309.6 108.9 74.8 4.8 78.0 TR_02 701403.4 6262315.3 109.7 342.8 4.0 31.0 TR_03 701096.3 6262232.9 110.3 191.0 -2.2 155.0 TR_04 701124.6 6262406.4 122.6 191.3 -3.4 73.8 TR_05 701054.9 6262438.6 126.9 173.4 -2.3 160.0 TR_06 700986.2 6262412.8 123.8 175.8 -6.3 60.0 TR_07 700744.9 6261551.6 102.4 230.6 3.4 95.0 TR_08 700666.6 6261475.1 106.8 226.0 -3.2 100.0 TR_09 700595.8 6261405.2 97.1 226.8 -7.5 115.0 TR_10 700554.4 6261853.5 119.4 168.5 1.0 177.5 TR_11 701125.5 6262343.0 116.1 80.5 9.7 79.0 TR_12 700857.1 6262401.5 131.3 159.3 -3.9 273.0 TR_13 701309.7 6262133.3 93.3 79.6 7.5 100.0 TR_14 701407.9 6262151.0 99.6 76.7 -0.7 100.0 TR_15 701506.0 6262169.8 96.4 78.0 -3.9 113.7 TR_16 700699.2 6260961.2 69.3 79.4 7.5 112.0 TR_17 700932.2 6262400.0 122.8 108.1 -5.7 50.0 TR_18 700904.8 6261487.5 97.3 170.5 -5.7 90.0 TR_19 700453.0 6261251.3 80.0 173.8 0.5 80.0 TR_20 700951.0 6261272.2 82.2 171.9 -3.9 148.0 TR_21 700718.5 6262059.4 97.7 166.6 2.2 113.3 TR_22 700905.3 6262185.1 114.4 84.8 -4.9 80.0 TR_23 701204.3 6262683.3 130.1 80.4 0.5 210.0 TR_24 700675.9 6261486.0 106.7 224.4 0.0 13.5 TR_25 701350.3 6262262.2 102.8 81.4 5.1 112.0 TR_26§ 701327.3 6262298.6 105.2 79.2 0.1 50.0 TR_27 701474.5 6262323.5 106.1 81.7 -1.1 41.0 TR_29 701402.9 6262313.1 107.8 167.9 -0.9 45.9 TR_30§ 701063.8 6262077.7 97.7 194.3 -4.4 125.0 TR_31 701037.8 6262122.7 96.2 84.5 11.1 41.0 TR_32 700570.4 6261695.3 120.6 230.7 -1.8 198.0 TR_33 700563.3 6261769.8 120.9 226.0 1.6 92.0 TR_34 700443.9 6261800.3 121.9 223.6 -4.5 85.4 TR_35* 700377.8 6261635.3 105.4 226.5 -2.9 145.0 TR_36*§ 700656.8 6261623.2 116.1 226.4 -0.2 195.0 TR_37§ 700573.9 6262610.2 139.4 170.9 2.4 171.9 TR_38§ 700540.2 6262359.3 130.5 173.5 -6.3 230.0 TR_39*§ 700494.4 6262098.1 108.1 169.7 9.2 199.0 TR_40 700277.2 6261679.1 106.9 182.8 3.4 44.3 TR_41§ 700331.4 6261581.6 100.1 81.2 1.1 55.0 TR_42§ 700360.6 6261629.3 104.9 258.4 -1.7 42.1 TR_43§ 700814.3 6262429.3 130.3 227.7 -14.8 90.0 TR_44§ 700203.4 6262557.2 142.0 253.0 -0.1 103.0 TR_45§ 700377.4 6261734.1 113.6 229.2 -3.2 20.0 TR_46§ 700464.1 6261673.7 111.0 41.7 1.4 36.0 TR_47†§ 699982.1 6261815.8 102.6 104.3 -5.2 65.0 TR_48†§ 701063.6 6260905.6 69.3 329.1 7.3 77.0 TR_49†§ 701209.1 6262357.6 116.6 76.7 -1.5 79.0 TR_50 701199.5 6261925.6 90.4 78.2 1.6 156.7 TR_51§ 701698.3 6262026.5 84.8 133.8 4.1 65.0 TR_52 700943.7 6261493.9 99.0 275.0 -0.7 105.0 TR_B2_DD01 700536.6 6261399.3 92.4 267.4 1.1 22.0 TR_B2_DD02 700476.1 6261801.5 121.5 272.2 -0.6 14.0 TR_B2_DD03 700475.3 6261783.0 120.3 271.9 -4.9 15.0 TR_B2_DD04 700443.3 6262236.9 117.4 268.3 -1.1 14.0 TR_B2_DD05 700449.7 6262227.9 116.8 179.0 -12.8 24.0 TR_B2_DD06 700307.3 6261800.1 113.1 93.0 8.7 14.0 TR_B2_DD07 700405.3 6261899.6 120.3 93.0 2.9 11.0 TR_B2_DD10 701059.0 6262420.7 121.4 166.3 -13.7 14.0

SOURCE: Sun Valley Minerals Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sun-valley-minerals-trenches-23.65m-at-10.03-g%2ft-au-64.60m-at-2.61-g%2ft-au-and-1249277