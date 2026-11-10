Sun Valley Minerals Inc: Sun Valley Minerals Trenches 23.65m at 10.03 g/t Au, 64.60m at 2.61 g/t Au and 127.30m at 1.16 g/t Au at Tarumán Main; First Drill Samples Scheduled for Dispatch

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Sun Valley Minerals Inc. ("Sun Valley" or the "Company")(TSXV:SUNV) is pleased to provide its first technical update since commencing trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on October 27, 2026, highlighting recent exploration results and ongoing drilling activities at its 100%-owned Tarumán Main Gold-Silver Project in Uruguay.
Trench Results
The Company completed a 5,405-metre trenching program at Tarumán Main in April 2026, comprising 59 trenches, including eight due diligence trenches to verify historical results and three geological trenches totalling 170 metres, which were not sampled for assay. Results for 38 trenches had been reported by January 26, 2026. This release reports newly received assay results for a further 16 trenches, representing 1,333 metres of sampled trenching. Results for 764 metres, comprising five trenches and portions of TR_35, TR_36 and TR_39 (marked *), remain pending. Significant intercepts from the newly reported trenches include:
- TR_39*: 23.65m @ 10.03 g/t Au; including 8.70m @ 24.02 g/t Au (partial results received)
- TR_37: 64.60m @ 2.61 g/t Au; including 27.30m @ 5.01 g/t Au
- TR_36*: 127.30m @ 1.16 g/t Au; including 14.10m @ 4.57 g/t Au (partial results received)
- TR_38: 24.00m @ 1.66 g/t Au; including 4.80m @ 6.70 g/t Au
- TR_37: 3.70m @ 3.31 g/t Au; including 2.60m @ 4.43 g/t Au
Anomalous to high-grade gold intercepts were predominantly hosted within the residual weathered regolith profile, with the highest gold grades associated with a northeast-southwest-trending, carbonate-dominated assemblage crosscut by northwest-southeast- to east-west-trending quartz-sulphide veins and breccias. The regolith profile has undergone some degree of supergene enrichment, and reported surface intercepts may not be representative of mineralization at depth. However, the widespread presence of primary sulphides at surface, particularly within later-stage vein- and breccia-hosted sulphides, suggests a robust underlying mineralized system.
Of the 16 trenches reported herein, six returned no significant intercepts above the applied 0.25 g/t Au cut-off grade. A complete table of significant trench intercepts reported to date is provided in Appendix A and is also available on the Company's website at www.sunvalleyminerals.com. Further details regarding sampling, analytical and quality-control procedures are provided in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Sun Valley Minerals Inc. Tarumán Group of Projects, Uruguay NI 43-101 Technical Report," with an effective date of April 30, 2026, available on the Company's website and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Refer to Figure 1 for a map showing all trench locations and significant gold intercepts from assay results received to date.
Drilling Update
As announced in the Company's October 27, 2026, news release, the Company has commenced its maiden RC and diamond drilling program at Tarumán Main, utilizing two Company-owned and operated drill rigs. RC drilling is aimed at testing the near-surface extent and continuity of mineralization beneath the weathered surface profile and identifying potential high-grade zones for follow-up drilling at depth. Diamond drilling is initially focused on refining the Company's updated geological interpretation through detailed structural and orientation analysis, testing historically identified mineralized zones with new drilling orientations, and evaluating select geophysical targets at depth.
As of November 9, 2026, the Company has completed ten RC drill holes totalling 553 metres and is nearing completion of its second diamond drill hole, with 427 metres of diamond drilling completed to date. In contrast to historical drilling, which primarily targeted northeast-southwest-trending intrafolial replacement-style mineralization, the Company's first diamond drill hole was designed to evaluate an optimal drilling orientation for testing both replacement-style mineralization and crosscutting quartz-sulphide vein- and breccia-hosted mineralization. Preliminary observations from drill core indicate that the hole successfully intersected the host-rock foliation and crosscutting quartz-sulphide veins in multiple zones at angles of approximately 40-50 degrees, supporting the suitability of the selected orientation for testing both styles of mineralization (Figures 2 & 3).
The Company's first batch of drill samples is scheduled for dispatch to ALS Laboratories in Mendoza, Argentina, on November 11, 2026.
ICP Engagement
The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of November 10th, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other security-based compensation in connection with the engagement. As at the date hereof, neither ICP nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.
ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. ICP is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health.
Qualified Person
Mr. Laubser Pepler, M.Sc. is Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. He is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.125018) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Sun Valley Minerals Inc.
Sun Valley Minerals is a Canadian exploration company engaged in responsible, systematic early-stage gold exploration and project generation in Uruguay. The Company holds a 100% interest in all of its mineral properties, including the Tarumán Group of Projects, which comprise multiple visible surface gold occurrences along tens of kilometres of the highly prospective and underexplored Dom Feliciano Fold and Thrust Belt. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to define a mineral resource on the properties.
On Behalf of The Board of Directors & The Sun Valley Team
Christo Stemmet - President & CEO
info@sunvalleyminerals.com
+1 647 877 4805
www.sunvalleyminerals.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements describing the Company's future plans, objectives or goals and may be identified by terms such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will" or "plan". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the aims of focus of the Company's drill programs and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans.
Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management team at the time such statements are made, including that the Company's objectives, goals and future plans with proceed as anticipated. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including administrative or operational delays affecting the commencement of trading, dependence on third parties, general business and economic factors, and the risk factors identified in the Company's final long form prospectus dated October 16, 2026 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated.
The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the Common Shares is highly speculative given the Company's present stage of development.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix A
Significant Gold Intercepts
Tarumán Main Project · Trench results
Significant intercept calculation parameters
Cut-off (Au g/t)
Max. internal dilution
Minimum interval
Top cut
Significant intercept
0.25
3 m
0.2 m
None
Including (incl. / and)
1.00
1 m
0.2 m
None
Notes
1. B2_DD = historical trenches re-opened by the Company in September 2025 as part of due diligence and re-sampled from the trench walls.
2. Intervals are sampled lengths along the trench, not true widths; true widths are not known.
3. Reported intercepts lie within the weathered regolith (soil, saprolite and saprock) and may be affected by supergene enrichment.
4. Significant intercepts and "incl." / "and" sub-intervals are calculated using the parameters above. Sub-intervals are shown in italics; "incl." denotes the first sub-interval within an intercept and "and" each subsequent sub-interval.
5. Intercepts may differ from those in the Company's news release of 26 January 2026, calculated at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum of 3 m internal dilution, and from those in Table 9-2 of the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Tarumán Group of Projects (effective date 30 April 2026), calculated at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum of 1 m internal dilution.
6. Grades are length-weighted and uncut. Intervals with a gram-metre value (interval length multiplied by grade) greater than or equal to 5 are shown in bold.
7. No Significant Intercepts = all results received and no interval meets the reporting criteria above.
8. Pending = results not yet reported.
9. * = results received for part of the trench only (TR_35 to 46.75 m; TR_36 from 50 m; TR_39 from 50 m); the remainder will be reported when received.
10. † = geological trench, sampled over selected intervals only (TR_47 12.10 m of 65.0 m; TR_48 3.25 m of 77.0 m; TR_49 35.65 m of 79.0 m); the rest of its length was not sampled.
11. § = results reported for the first time in this update.
Sampling, laboratory, quality control and Qualified Person
Trench samples are continuous channel samples, 0.3 to 3 m long (average 1.2 m) according to geology, cut with hammer and chisel 0.2 m above the trench floor in weathered material and with a diamond saw in fresh rock; intervals were defined after logging and DGPS survey. Samples were prepared by ALS Patagonia S.A. in Mendoza, Argentina (PREP-31) and analysed at the ALS geochemistry laboratory in Lima, Peru by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA24), with over-limit results (>10 g/t Au) re-assayed by gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22); initial 2025 trench batches were assayed by gravimetric finish as routine. The ALS laboratories are independent of the Company and accredited to ISO 17025 for the methods used. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted at regular intervals and reviewed batch by batch by the Qualified Person, with re-assays applied where required; where a sample has been re-assayed, the re-assayed value is used and supersedes the earlier result.
Laubser Pepler, Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley Minerals Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information on this page.
Results as of November 10, 2026. Last updated November 10, 2026.
Trench
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au (g/t)
TR_01
8.91
13.72
4.81
2.13
incl.
9.26
11.29
2.03
4.41
TR_01
17.80
18.50
0.70
1.67
TR_01
33.00
34.07
1.07
1.22
TR_02
5.64
13.75
8.11
4.02
incl.
5.64
8.42
2.78
11.18
TR_03
93.80
101.15
7.35
0.39
TR_03
122.10
124.50
2.40
29.60
TR_04
66.75
68.70
1.95
0.58
TR_05
No Significant Intercepts
TR_06
46.00
48.00
2.00
0.35
TR_07
51.00
53.00
2.00
0.26
TR_07
58.80
59.60
0.80
0.50
TR_07
64.10
95.00
30.90
0.38
TR_08
0.00
42.50
42.50
0.82
incl.
0.00
2.90
2.90
3.77
and
15.50
16.75
1.25
2.28
and
39.70
40.20
0.50
4.92
TR_08
54.85
62.40
7.55
1.70
incl.
59.60
62.40
2.80
4.02
TR_08
69.00
80.40
11.40
0.37
TR_08
91.00
100.00
9.00
0.44
TR_09
0.00
37.10
37.10
1.68
incl.
2.10
8.30
6.20
3.47
and
10.90
13.90
3.00
1.05
and
24.10
35.40
11.30
2.33
TR_09
42.70
56.00
13.30
0.27
TR_10
3.00
5.80
2.80
0.29
TR_10
12.30
17.00
4.70
0.56
TR_10
38.40
40.95
2.55
0.72
incl.
40.30
40.95
0.65
1.23
TR_10
49.20
52.00
2.80
1.83
incl.
49.20
49.85
0.65
6.70
TR_10
57.80
107.20
49.40
2.05
incl.
57.80
59.00
1.20
2.08
and
75.20
83.80
8.60
3.17
and
85.20
90.10
4.90
1.93
and
97.20
100.60
3.40
13.30
TR_10
110.45
112.90
2.45
0.72
TR_10
129.60
140.30
10.70
0.35
TR_10
146.60
153.10
6.50
0.29
TR_10
167.85
170.90
3.05
0.30
TR_11
No Significant Intercepts
TR_12
78.50
80.35
1.85
0.27
TR_12
89.60
113.00
23.40
0.39
TR_12
126.40
133.30
6.90
0.35
TR_12
148.10
151.90
3.80
2.15
TR_12
163.50
165.60
2.10
0.75
TR_12
212.60
213.80
1.20
0.32
TR_13
No Significant Intercepts
TR_14
38.25
39.10
0.85
0.49
TR_15
No Significant Intercepts
TR_16
8.90
9.90
1.00
0.55
TR_16
18.40
20.10
1.70
0.92
TR_16
99.35
101.30
1.95
1.40
TR_17
No Significant Intercepts
TR_18
77.70
81.50
3.80
0.28
TR_19
12.70
14.90
2.20
4.47
incl.
12.70
14.10
1.40
6.76
TR_20
Pending
TR_21
44.80
45.35
0.55
0.28
TR_22
No Significant Intercepts
TR_23
61.60
62.00
0.40
0.44
TR_23
118.70
119.20
0.50
1.24
TR_24
4.90
9.90
5.00
0.30
incl.
4.90
5.30
0.40
1.25
TR_25
Pending
TR_26§
No Significant Intercepts
TR_27
No Significant Intercepts
TR_29
No Significant Intercepts
TR_30§
25.60
26.05
0.45
0.27
TR_30
35.80
36.85
1.05
1.51
TR_30
74.75
75.65
0.90
12.30
TR_30
92.05
92.50
0.45
0.39
TR_30
106.40
106.85
0.45
1.77
TR_30
110.60
111.45
0.85
0.53
TR_31
5.20
25.00
19.80
0.69
incl.
9.30
10.75
1.45
1.30
and
17.70
19.80
2.10
1.98
and
24.00
25.00
1.00
1.10
TR_31
34.30
36.75
2.45
0.70
TR_32
0.00
33.90
33.90
0.73
incl.
19.45
19.90
0.45
1.28
and
25.95
29.90
3.95
2.00
TR_32
42.95
119.20
76.25
0.54
incl.
68.15
69.30
1.15
1.86
and
71.95
73.75
1.80
1.66
and
97.10
97.90
0.80
1.58
and
102.95
103.30
0.35
1.45
TR_32
131.35
136.35
5.00
0.34
TR_32
161.20
164.70
3.50
0.30
TR_32
179.30
179.90
0.60
0.27
TR_33
0.00
91.35
91.35
1.24
incl.
1.90
3.00
1.10
1.30
and
8.00
11.05
3.05
1.10
and
13.65
40.25
26.60
2.14
and
42.55
45.00
2.45
1.60
and
52.25
52.80
0.55
1.36
and
56.75
57.20
0.45
1.43
and
81.40
83.35
1.95
3.76
and
85.15
87.00
1.85
3.78
TR_34
4.80
85.35
80.55
2.67
incl.
8.50
9.45
0.95
1.06
and
14.20
19.05
4.85
1.55
and
24.45
27.10
2.65
4.60
and
28.45
29.25
0.80
5.34
and
32.00
63.80
31.80
4.95
and
65.60
66.80
1.20
1.09
and
70.00
79.10
9.10
1.18
and
80.25
82.40
2.15
1.08
and
83.70
85.35
1.65
1.36
TR_35*
3.55
45.15
41.60
2.46
incl.
17.10
27.05
9.95
7.92
and
29.00
30.50
1.50
1.31
and
38.55
41.95
3.40
2.41
TR_36*§
50.00
53.60
3.60
1.47
incl.
50.00
52.15
2.15
2.05
TR_36
58.40
185.70
127.30
1.16
incl.
58.40
59.30
0.90
1.19
and
62.60
63.30
0.70
1.49
and
64.50
69.60
5.10
1.64
and
71.50
72.10
0.60
1.91
and
73.60
75.20
1.60
1.07
and
76.70
79.90
3.20
1.23
and
100.70
102.00
1.30
3.43
and
115.00
115.85
0.85
1.00
and
117.30
117.60
0.30
1.04
and
121.20
126.40
5.20
1.35
and
138.20
138.50
0.30
10.55
and
155.80
169.90
14.10
4.57
TR_37§
10.80
11.65
0.85
2.37
TR_37
15.75
20.05
4.30
0.83
incl.
15.75
16.05
0.30
8.56
TR_37
42.80
46.50
3.70
3.31
incl.
42.80
45.40
2.60
4.43
TR_37
50.55
115.15
64.60
2.61
incl.
50.55
53.90
3.35
3.29
and
56.30
83.60
27.30
5.01
and
91.55
93.50
1.95
1.06
TR_37
127.35
128.70
1.35
0.28
TR_37
166.20
169.15
2.95
0.36
TR_38§
3.75
6.35
2.60
0.26
TR_38
10.90
12.80
1.90
0.28
TR_38
20.80
21.70
0.90
0.38
TR_38
39.20
49.55
10.35
0.51
incl.
39.20
40.40
1.20
1.38
and
44.95
46.10
1.15
1.19
TR_38
77.60
101.60
24.00
1.66
incl.
89.45
94.25
4.80
6.70
TR_38
115.05
116.70
1.65
0.36
TR_38
120.45
121.05
0.60
0.28
TR_38
164.30
165.90
1.60
0.42
TR_38
173.65
174.80
1.15
0.38
TR_39*§
50.00
53.00
3.00
0.57
incl.
50.00
51.00
1.00
1.01
TR_39
62.15
63.45
1.30
0.33
TR_39
88.00
96.40
8.40
0.38
TR_39
106.65
109.00
2.35
0.28
TR_39
137.35
161.00
23.65
10.03
incl.
142.25
143.05
0.80
2.42
and
145.80
154.50
8.70
24.02
and
156.05
157.10
1.05
19.15
TR_39
166.55
167.80
1.25
0.39
TR_40
Pending
TR_41§
14.90
16.10
1.20
0.26
TR_41
24.60
27.95
3.35
0.28
TR_41
31.00
47.60
16.60
0.35
TR_42§
7.90
15.75
7.85
0.37
TR_42
21.50
23.55
2.05
0.36
TR_42
27.40
28.85
1.45
0.84
TR_42
38.45
42.10
3.65
2.65
TR_43§
14.35
15.80
1.45
1.33
TR_44§
No Significant Intercepts
TR_45§
0.00
8.75
8.75
0.43
TR_45
14.40
20.00
5.60
0.28
TR_46§
9.00
19.40
10.40
0.44
TR_46
29.50
35.50
6.00
1.37
incl.
32.50
35.50
3.00
2.48
TR_47†§
No Significant Intercepts
TR_48†§
No Significant Intercepts
TR_49†§
No Significant Intercepts
TR_50
Pending
TR_51§
No Significant Intercepts
TR_52
Pending
TR_B2_DD01
0.00
22.00
22.00
1.66
incl.
1.15
5.95
4.80
2.64
and
9.15
19.85
10.70
1.88
TR_B2_DD02
0.00
14.00
14.00
12.22
incl.
0.00
12.00
12.00
14.12
TR_B2_DD03
0.00
15.00
15.00
1.10
incl.
0.00
1.30
1.30
1.06
and
4.30
5.80
1.50
1.41
and
8.70
12.30
3.60
1.58
and
14.00
15.00
1.00
1.31
TR_B2_DD04
0.00
13.25
13.25
0.28
TR_B2_DD05
0.00
24.00
24.00
3.50
incl.
0.00
8.25
8.25
2.47
and
9.70
24.00
14.30
4.41
TR_B2_DD06
0.00
12.85
12.85
0.91
incl.
1.60
5.50
3.90
1.34
TR_B2_DD07
3.50
9.55
6.05
0.28
TR_B2_DD10
No Significant Intercepts
Collar Details
Tarumán Main Project · Trench results
Notes
1. B2_DD = historical trenches re-opened by the Company in September 2025 as part of due diligence and re-sampled from the trench walls.
2. Collars surveyed by DGPS; coordinates in WGS84 UTM Zone 21S (EPSG:32721). Trench elevations are the DGPS ground elevation at the trench collar less 1.5 m, as an approximation of the trench floor.
3. Azimuth and Dip are the trench orientation at the collar; trenches may deviate along their length.
4. Length is the total trench length in metres.
5. * = results received for part of the trench only (TR_35 to 46.75 m; TR_36 from 50 m; TR_39 from 50 m); the remainder will be reported when received.
6. † = geological trench, sampled over selected intervals only (TR_47 12.10 m of 65.0 m; TR_48 3.25 m of 77.0 m; TR_49 35.65 m of 79.0 m); the rest of its length was not sampled.
7. § = results reported for the first time in this update.
Qualified Person
Sampling, laboratory and quality control are described in the Significant Gold Intercepts table for this project.
Laubser Pepler, Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley Minerals Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information on this page.
Results as of November 10, 2026. Last updated November 10, 2026.
Trench
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
TR_01
701385.2
6262309.6
108.9
74.8
4.8
78.0
TR_02
701403.4
6262315.3
109.7
342.8
4.0
31.0
TR_03
701096.3
6262232.9
110.3
191.0
-2.2
155.0
TR_04
701124.6
6262406.4
122.6
191.3
-3.4
73.8
TR_05
701054.9
6262438.6
126.9
173.4
-2.3
160.0
TR_06
700986.2
6262412.8
123.8
175.8
-6.3
60.0
TR_07
700744.9
6261551.6
102.4
230.6
3.4
95.0
TR_08
700666.6
6261475.1
106.8
226.0
-3.2
100.0
TR_09
700595.8
6261405.2
97.1
226.8
-7.5
115.0
TR_10
700554.4
6261853.5
119.4
168.5
1.0
177.5
TR_11
701125.5
6262343.0
116.1
80.5
9.7
79.0
TR_12
700857.1
6262401.5
131.3
159.3
-3.9
273.0
TR_13
701309.7
6262133.3
93.3
79.6
7.5
100.0
TR_14
701407.9
6262151.0
99.6
76.7
-0.7
100.0
TR_15
701506.0
6262169.8
96.4
78.0
-3.9
113.7
TR_16
700699.2
6260961.2
69.3
79.4
7.5
112.0
TR_17
700932.2
6262400.0
122.8
108.1
-5.7
50.0
TR_18
700904.8
6261487.5
97.3
170.5
-5.7
90.0
TR_19
700453.0
6261251.3
80.0
173.8
0.5
80.0
TR_20
700951.0
6261272.2
82.2
171.9
-3.9
148.0
TR_21
700718.5
6262059.4
97.7
166.6
2.2
113.3
TR_22
700905.3
6262185.1
114.4
84.8
-4.9
80.0
TR_23
701204.3
6262683.3
130.1
80.4
0.5
210.0
TR_24
700675.9
6261486.0
106.7
224.4
0.0
13.5
TR_25
701350.3
6262262.2
102.8
81.4
5.1
112.0
TR_26§
701327.3
6262298.6
105.2
79.2
0.1
50.0
TR_27
701474.5
6262323.5
106.1
81.7
-1.1
41.0
TR_29
701402.9
6262313.1
107.8
167.9
-0.9
45.9
TR_30§
701063.8
6262077.7
97.7
194.3
-4.4
125.0
TR_31
701037.8
6262122.7
96.2
84.5
11.1
41.0
TR_32
700570.4
6261695.3
120.6
230.7
-1.8
198.0
TR_33
700563.3
6261769.8
120.9
226.0
1.6
92.0
TR_34
700443.9
6261800.3
121.9
223.6
-4.5
85.4
TR_35*
700377.8
6261635.3
105.4
226.5
-2.9
145.0
TR_36*§
700656.8
6261623.2
116.1
226.4
-0.2
195.0
TR_37§
700573.9
6262610.2
139.4
170.9
2.4
171.9
TR_38§
700540.2
6262359.3
130.5
173.5
-6.3
230.0
TR_39*§
700494.4
6262098.1
108.1
169.7
9.2
199.0
TR_40
700277.2
6261679.1
106.9
182.8
3.4
44.3
TR_41§
700331.4
6261581.6
100.1
81.2
1.1
55.0
TR_42§
700360.6
6261629.3
104.9
258.4
-1.7
42.1
TR_43§
700814.3
6262429.3
130.3
227.7
-14.8
90.0
TR_44§
700203.4
6262557.2
142.0
253.0
-0.1
103.0
TR_45§
700377.4
6261734.1
113.6
229.2
-3.2
20.0
TR_46§
700464.1
6261673.7
111.0
41.7
1.4
36.0
TR_47†§
699982.1
6261815.8
102.6
104.3
-5.2
65.0
TR_48†§
701063.6
6260905.6
69.3
329.1
7.3
77.0
TR_49†§
701209.1
6262357.6
116.6
76.7
-1.5
79.0
TR_50
701199.5
6261925.6
90.4
78.2
1.6
156.7
TR_51§
701698.3
6262026.5
84.8
133.8
4.1
65.0
TR_52
700943.7
6261493.9
99.0
275.0
-0.7
105.0
TR_B2_DD01
700536.6
6261399.3
92.4
267.4
1.1
22.0
TR_B2_DD02
700476.1
6261801.5
121.5
272.2
-0.6
14.0
TR_B2_DD03
700475.3
6261783.0
120.3
271.9
-4.9
15.0
TR_B2_DD04
700443.3
6262236.9
117.4
268.3
-1.1
14.0
TR_B2_DD05
700449.7
6262227.9
116.8
179.0
-12.8
24.0
TR_B2_DD06
700307.3
6261800.1
113.1
93.0
8.7
14.0
TR_B2_DD07
700405.3
6261899.6
120.3
93.0
2.9
11.0
TR_B2_DD10
701059.0
6262420.7
121.4
166.3
-13.7
14.0
SOURCE: Sun Valley Minerals Inc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sun-valley-minerals-trenches-23.65m-at-10.03-g%2ft-au-64.60m-at-2.61-g%2ft-au-and-1249277