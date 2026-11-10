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WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SS
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 10:31
0,028 Euro
-21,98 % -0,008
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0440,05813:46
0,0310,04112:04
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 13:38 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2027 Financial Results and Host Investor Webinar on November 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET

TORONTO, ON, AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology and enterprise software, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET. Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Anum Waqas, Chief Financial Office will host the live investor webinar.

During the webinar, management will review the Company's financial results and key operating metrics, provide updates on recent commercial developments and AI initiatives across its Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE platforms, and discuss strategic priorities and growth opportunities for the remainder of fiscal 2027.

Nextech3D.ai Q2 2027 Financial Results Webinar Details:

  • Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Registration: Link

The presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session. Investors are encouraged to register in advance and may submit questions ahead of the webinar to NTAR@mzgroup.us. A replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website following the event.

About Nextech3D.ai:

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth
MZ Group - MZ North America
305-341-9451
NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
Nextech3D.ai Corp.
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the timing of the Company's financial results release and investor webinar. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-to-report-fiscal-second-quarter-2027-financial-resul-1249196

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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