KeyBank Introduces New Digital Banking Enhancements to Deliver Personalized Financial Guidance, Simplify Saving and Strengthen Security

New tools provide real time financial insights as more Americans actively manage spending and savings, and enhance security by enabling account sign on with Passkeys

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / KeyBank announced the launch of several new digital and mobile banking enhancements designed to deliver personalized financial guidance for clients, make saving easier, and strengthen security. The updates reflect how Americans are increasingly engaging with their finances and seeking tools that offer convenience, clarity and guidance.

According to KeyBank's 2026 Financial Mobility Pulse Poll, nearly two-thirds of Americans manage their spending and saving at least weekly. Even higher-income households are feeling pressure, with 26% of earners making $100,000 or more reporting daily financial trade-offs-signaling a growing need for accessible, actionable digital support. Enhancements by KeyBank include:

Personalized Insights to Help Clients Save and Spend Wisely

KeyBank is rolling out personalized insights for clients enrolled in online and mobile banking. Offered on a phased basis, the enhancements provide real-time transaction categorization, spending visibility, and tailored recommendations to help clients better understand and manage their financial behaviors.

Clearer transaction details, including merchant logos, addresses and website information, help clients more easily recognize their deposit account activity.

Personalized spending insights based on eligible deposit account activity highlight spending patterns and offer tips that may help clients save.

Subscription tracking shows recurring charges from deposit accounts in one place so clients can see their total subscription costs and easily decide which ones to keep or cancel.

"Using digital tools while working with a trusted financial partner can help people navigate uncertainty with greater confidence," said Jordan Olack, Head of Channel Products at KeyBank. "These enhancements are designed to save clients time, strengthen financial habits, and provide practical insights that support smarter spending and saving decisions."

KeyBank clients who had the opportunity to pilot these insights provided the following comments:

"This is an excellent heads up on my monthly expenses."

"I like how much information is displayed and the way it is displayed. Very easy to read and very informative."

"I appreciate the visual for how much I am overspending and teaching me on where I can cut back."

Through survey feedback, 83% of KeyBank pilot participants surveyed about these new features described the experience as helpful.

A More Secure Way to Sign In to Online and Mobile Banking

KeyBank clients can now use passkeys to sign in to their accounts on key.com and the KeyBank mobile app. Passkeys represent a modern, password-less approach to authentication that makes signing into websites and mobile apps simpler and is designed to help reduce the risk of phishing and stolen passwords. Instead of relying on traditional passwords, passkeys use cryptographic key pairs stored on a user's device. When a client signs in, their device verifies their identity using a built-in method such as biometrics (fingerprint or facial recognition) or a device PIN, without transmitting sensitive credentials over the internet. Because passkeys don't rely on a traditional password, they are designed to help reduce the risk of phishing and credential theft.

For clients, the result is a faster, frictionless sign-in experience.

Faster, Simpler Access to Your Pay

KeyBank clients can choose to digitally enroll in direct deposit through key.com and the KeyBank mobile app, in partnership with Pinwheel. This eliminates paperwork and streamlines setup. With direct deposit, clients benefit from:

Automatic paycheck deposits without trips to the bank

Funds generally available as soon as the deposit posts to the account (subject to Key's funds availability policy)

Reduced risk of lost or stolen checks

Greater protection against fraud tied to paper checks

Clients who use direct deposit may also be eligible for KeyBank Early Pay, which provides automatic access to pay up to two days early for qualifying deposits.

Faster payments through Plaid with added security control

KeyBank clients can choose to link their accounts from other banking institutions for transfers and payments through Plaid. Built with security and consumer control in mind, Plaid enables clients to connect their non-KeyBank deposit accounts for payments and monetary transfers.

Combining Digital Convenience with Relationship Banking

KeyBank's digital updates are part of its broader commitment to relationship-based banking, blending intuitive digital tools with in-person expertise. Through the Relationship Benefits Digital Client Experience, clients can view and manage their relationship status, access benefits in real time, and unlock services including direct deposit, EasyUp, and Bill Pay.

"A strong relationship with your bank provides more than access to accounts. It delivers confidence and clarity when financial decisions matter most," said Olack. "By pairing simple digital experiences with personalized, in-branch guidance, we're meeting clients where they are and helping them plan for what's next."

Supporting Financial Confidence at Every Stage

Clients can explore additional tools and guidance through KeyBank's Financial Wellness Center, including the Banking 101 curriculum, or schedule an in-person Key Financial Wellness Review to build a personalized plan for long-term financial confidence.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $193 billion as of September 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-introduces-new-digital-banking-enhancements-to-deliver-perso-1249339