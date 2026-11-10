SMX Public Limited: SMX Develops AI-Powered Scientific Intelligence Platform to Accelerate Material Research and Expand Commercial Services

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / SMX is expanding its technology capabilities with the development of SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to accelerate material research, improve industrial applications and create new commercial opportunities.

The platform will combine AI with SMX's scientific expertise to develop a comprehensive database of chemical agents, additives and supplementary materials used in manufacturing, product enhancement, molecular marking and tracking.

SMX SCI is being designed to help researchers and manufacturers identify suitable materials more efficiently, evaluate their compatibility with industrial processes and reduce the time required to move potential solutions from initial research to laboratory testing.

The company plans to begin using the platform internally during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations anticipated in the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing. A limited commercial version is also planned for the second quarter of 2027, creating a potential new revenue stream through AI-powered scientific services.

Bringing AI Into Industrial Material Science

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to accelerate scientific discovery, but translating laboratory findings into practical manufacturing applications remains a challenge.

SMX SCI is intended to address that gap by combining scientific data, chemical properties, manufacturing requirements and regulatory considerations within a single AI-powered environment.

The system will analyze material characteristics and production conditions to help identify appropriate chemical agents, molecular markers and additives for specific industrial needs.

By screening potential solutions before physical testing begins, the platform aims to reduce laboratory workloads, improve research efficiency and allow technical teams to focus on the most promising materials.

For customers, this could mean faster assessments of technical feasibility, shorter development timelines and more efficient responses to manufacturing requirements.

The platform is also being designed to incorporate preliminary regulatory and material compatibility assessments across markets including the United States, European Union, Japan, Australia, Singapore and Canada.

Final compliance and suitability determinations will continue to require appropriate testing, validation and regulatory review.

Supporting Certified Recycled Plastics

SMX SCI will also support the company's broader efforts to establish trusted identification and certification systems for recycled plastics.

SMX's existing molecular marking technology enables physical materials to carry persistent identification connected to digital records. Its Digital Material Passport infrastructure is designed to document information such as material composition, origin, quality and lifecycle history.

By integrating AI-powered scientific analysis with these capabilities, SMX aims to improve material identification, strengthen traceability and support the development of consistent global standards for certified, graded recycled plastics. Such standards have not yet been agreed upon or adopted.

The technology could also contribute to SMX's planned Plastic Circularity Credits marketplace.

AI-enabled analysis of recycling information, material characteristics, regulatory requirements and market demand could help assess credit eligibility, identify suitable recycled material supplies and improve connections between buyers and sellers.

These capabilities are intended to support greater transparency and efficiency in circular material markets while expanding potential commercial applications for SMX's digital infrastructure.

New Commercial Opportunities

Initially developed as an internal research tool, SMX SCI is expected to become a customer-facing service offering material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary compatibility assessments.

The platform is being developed by SMX's internal team alongside specialized subcontractors, combining expertise in large language models, conversational AI, scientific data analysis and industrial material science.

Potential applications extend beyond plastics to packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industrial materials requiring reliable identification and lifecycle tracking.

SMX views the initiative as an extension of its existing technology, moving beyond physical material authentication into AI-powered scientific intelligence and research services.

The planned commercial introduction remains subject to successful development, testing, validation and customer adoption.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC provides molecular marking, tracking, measurement and digital platform technologies designed to support material authentication, supply chain transparency and the transition toward a low-carbon, circular economy.

Media Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-develops-ai-powered-scientific-intelligence-platform-to-acce-1249345