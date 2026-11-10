

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca(AZN), has acquired Omniose, a St. Louis-based preclinical biotechnology company, making it a wholly owned subsidiary within its Infectious Disease Unit.



The deal follows a three-year exclusive research collaboration and adds Omniose's proprietary bioconjugation platform for developing bacterial polysaccharide conjugate vaccines.



The technology enables vaccine components to be produced and linked within a single cell, potentially simplifying manufacturing and improving molecular precision.



AstraZeneca plans to use the platform to support vaccine development against serious bacterial infections, including those complicated by antimicrobial resistance.



Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Currently, AZN is trading at $186.68, down 1.43%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News