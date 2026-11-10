SMX Public Limited: SMX Targets Global Recycling Challenges With AI-Powered Material Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / SMX is developing new artificial intelligence technology to address a challenge facing the global recycling industry: identifying the composition of materials, evaluating their suitability for manufacturing and establishing reliable information about their quality and origins.

The company is developing SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), an AI-powered platform intended to improve how industrial materials are researched, evaluated and selected for specific applications.

The initiative is part of SMX's broader strategy to support the development of global standards for certified recycled plastics, combining scientific analysis with molecular marking technology and digital records that follow materials throughout their lifecycle.

SMX expects to begin deploying the platform internally during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations and a limited commercial offering targeted for the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

Addressing Material Quality and Compatibility

For manufacturers incorporating recycled materials into production, material composition, chemical compatibility, purity and quality are important considerations in determining whether those materials meet specific industrial requirements.

Regulatory requirements can add complexity, particularly for companies operating across multiple international markets.

SMX SCI is being designed to support these assessments through an AI-powered scientific resource covering chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials used in material identification, tracking and product enhancement.

The platform will bring together scientific knowledge, manufacturing specifications, material characteristics and regulatory considerations to help identify suitable substances for particular industrial applications.

By screening potential materials and identifying compatibility concerns earlier in the development process, SMX aims to reduce laboratory workloads and shorten research and development timelines.

The system is also intended to support preliminary regulatory assessments across markets including the United States, European Union, Canada, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Final material suitability and regulatory compliance will continue to require appropriate testing, validation and regulatory review.

Connecting Materials With Reliable Digital Records

SMX SCI is intended to operate alongside the company's molecular marking and Digital Material Passport technologies.

SMX's molecular marking technology is designed to provide physical materials with persistent identification, while its digital infrastructure connects that identity to records containing information about composition, origin, quality and lifecycle history.

Together, these capabilities are intended to support material identification and traceability through manufacturing, distribution, recovery, recycling and reuse.

SMX SCI will add scientific intelligence to that process, helping evaluate chemical agents, additives and marking solutions for industrial applications.

The company's longer-term objective is to support the development of a framework in which recycled plastics can be identified, graded and certified using trusted physical identification and digital information.

Global standards for certified, graded recycled plastics have not yet been agreed upon or adopted, and supporting their development remains part of SMX's broader strategy.

Supporting a Digital Marketplace for Recycled Materials

Beyond material identification and certification, SMX envisions artificial intelligence supporting future commercial applications involving recycled materials.

The company's broader strategy includes the planned development of Plastic Circularity Credits and AI-enabled capabilities intended to support their creation, management and trading.

By analyzing recycling data, material characteristics, regulatory requirements and market demand, these capabilities could help assess credit eligibility, improve price discovery and connect buyers with suitable certified recycled materials and associated credits.

SMX believes this approach could support greater transparency and efficiency in circular material markets while creating potential commercial opportunities within its digital infrastructure.

These initiatives remain under development, and their commercial potential will depend on successful implementation and market adoption.

Expanding Into Scientific Intelligence Services

Although SMX SCI is initially being developed to support the company's internal research and development, SMX plans to make selected capabilities commercially available during the second quarter of 2027.

The proposed service would offer customers AI-assisted material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary regulatory and compatibility assessments.

Development is being undertaken by SMX's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors, combining expertise in artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

SMX's broader technology infrastructure has potential applications beyond plastics, including packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industrial materials.

Through SMX SCI, the company intends to connect scientific research, physical material identification and digital verification while expanding its capabilities into AI-powered material intelligence.

The planned launch, future capabilities and potential commercial benefits remain subject to successful development, validation and customer adoption.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC provides molecular marking, tracking, measurement and digital platform technologies designed to support material authentication, supply chain transparency and circular economy applications.

Media Contact:

Billy White / billywhite@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-targets-global-recycling-challenges-with-ai-powered-material-1249359