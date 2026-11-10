TOKYO, Nov 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that it will advance initiatives to support improvements in dietary habits and behavioral change tailored to each individual, in separate collaborations with SIRUTASU Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, "SIRUTASU") and Wellmira Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, "Wellmira"). The initiatives will leverage insights from the "Guidance on Nutrition for Reducing the Risk of Cognitive Decline," which was developed by Eisai under the supervision of the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology (NCGG).Under these initiatives, insights from the Guidance will be incorporated into SIRUTASU's healthcare app "SIRU+," which visualizes nutritional balance and dietary trends based on daily purchasing information, and Wellmira's AI-powered health management app "CALOmama PLUS", which uses personal health records (PHR), including life-log data on diet, exercise and sleep as well as health checkup results, to provide practical health advice tailored to each individual. Through these efforts, Eisai aims to support people in sustainably improving their dietary habits according to their individual nutritional tendencies and lifestyles, thereby contributing to the reduction of the risk of cognitive decline.Of these initiatives, Eisai's collaboration with SIRUTASU has been selected for the "Orange Innovation Project," which is part of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's (METI) FY2026 Project for Advancing the Healthcare Industry Infrastructure (Project for Promoting Healthcare Industries in Local Communities). In this project, people living with dementia are positioned as service development partners, and their perspectives will be incorporated into improvements in how information is communicated, usability and food recommendations, and other aspects of the service.Both services also plan to enable integration, upon user request, with Eisai's "NouKNOW(R)" brain health self-assessment tool (not a medical device) and "Theotol," a portal website providing information on brain health that is operated by Eisai Group company Theoria technologies, Co., Ltd. By promoting awareness of brain health and an accurate understanding of dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI), while connecting users to personalized improvements in nutrition and dietary habits and sustained behavioral change, the initiatives will support a continuum of efforts to maintain brain health.While maintaining drug discovery as its core business, Eisai is promoting the creation of solutions based on science and data to build an hhc ecosystem through collaboration with a diverse range of companies, local governments, healthcare and nursing care stakeholders, and others. Dietary habits are one of the important factors that influence the maintenance of cognitive function. Through these initiatives, Eisai aims to enable each individual to put dietary improvements based on scientific evidence into practice.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120About the "Guidance on Nutrition for Reducing the Risk of Cognitive Decline"Under the supervision of the NCGG, Eisai reviewed domestic and international literature from the perspective of nutritional interventions recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), and compiled the "Guidance on Nutrition for Reducing the Risk of Cognitive Decline" and the "Guide for Developing Home-Delivered Meals/Meal Kits that Contribute to Reducing the Risk of Cognitive Decline." The Guidance is intended to deepen understanding of dietary patterns that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Related information: https://www.ncgg.go.jp/ri/report/20250203.htmlAbout "SIRU+""SIRU+" is a healthcare platform that integrates and analyzes a wide range of lifestyle data, primarily purchasing data, and uses AI to support personalized behavior change based on each individual's health status. It converts ID-POS* data from affiliated retailers and receipt information into nutritional information and visualizes the nutritional balance of purchased foods. Based on nutrients that may be insufficient, it recommends foods and health information, providing a mechanism that enables users to naturally incorporate healthier behaviors through everyday shopping. In this collaboration, insights from the Guidance will be used in SIRU+ nutritional analyses and recommendations for information and foods, providing easy-to-understand information tailored to users' purchasing patterns to encourage dietary habits mindful of reducing the risk of cognitive decline. The initiative aims to create a mechanism that enables users to engage in sustainable health promotion through everyday shopping without adding the burden of new record keeping.Service information: https://corp.sirutasu.com/appsirutasuFor more information on the collaboration between Eisai and SIRUTASU:https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000035.000063841.html*ID-POS: Purchasing data linked to a membership ID or other identifier, enabling purchase histories to be understood on an individual customer basis.About "CALOmama PLUS""CALOmama PLUS" is an AI-powered health management app that uses PHR, including life-log data on diet, exercise and sleep, health checkup results, and data integrated from wearable devices, to deliver practical health advice tailored to each individual from the personal AI coach "CALOmama". Users can select courses according to their health goals, while the app can estimate calorie intake and nutritional balance from photos of meals and other information, and provides recommendations on ingredients and meal options. In this collaboration, advice logic utilizing the Guidance will be incorporated into the app's existing health-support functions to provide personalized support that takes into account dietary diversity, undernutrition and frailty, and excesses or deficiencies in nutrient intake.Service information: https://calomama.com/For more information on the collaboration between Eisai and Wellmira:https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000036.000063841.htmlAbout SIRUTASU Inc.SIRUTASU Inc. operates a healthcare platform that integrates a wide range of lifestyle data, primarily purchasing data, and uses AI to visualize individuals' health status, with the aim of "transforming health through everyday actions." By enabling sustainable behavior change that can be seamlessly incorporated into daily life, SIRUTASU is working to build new social infrastructure in the areas of pre-symptomatic health and disease prevention. Through collaborations with local governments, retailers and food manufacturers, SIRUTASU aims to create a model that delivers value to individuals, businesses and society.About Wellmira Inc.Wellmira Inc., guided by its vision of "creating a society where everyone around the world can naturally lead healthier lives," provides healthcare services that leverage individuals' health data and PHR, combining technology, evidence, and a network of healthcare professionals. Through services including the AI-powered health management app "CALOmama PLUS", Wellmira supports individual behavioral change and solutions to health challenges faced by companies and communities in areas such as corporate health management, local governments and smart cities, and online health guidance.Source: EisaiCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.