

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (4523.T) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) presented long-term data from the Phase 3 Clarity AD trial showing that continuous treatment with LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) provided sustained benefits in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.



Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition characterised by amyloid-beta (A?) and tau pathology. Its underlying disease process involves soluble amyloid aggregates, known as protofibrils, which develop before amyloid plaque accumulation and may persist even after plaque removal.



Clarity AD is a global Phase 3, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group, randomised study involving 1,795 patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD) (898 in the lecanemab group, treated with 10 mg/kg by intravenous infusion every two weeks; and 897 in the placebo group).



Of the patients who completed the 18-month core study, 95% enrolled in the subsequent long-term extension (LTE) study. Among LTE participants, 351 patients had received continuous lecanemab treatment for up to five years at the time of analysis.



Leqembi (lecanemab) is designed to target both amyloid protofibrils and plaques.



According to the company, continuous lecanemab treatment in early Alzheimer's disease was associated with benefits that increased over time.



Lecanemab reduced the relative risk of progression to the next stage of disease by 36% compared with the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI).



After five years, 61.9 per cent of Leqembi-treated patients had progressed to the next disease stage, compared with 77.5 per cent in ADNI.



Similarly, lecanemab reduced the relative risk of progression from early AD to moderate or severe AD by 49% relative to ADNI; 31% of patients in the lecanemab group progressed to moderate or severe AD dementia, compared with 48.7% in the ADNI data.



In addition, 62% of patients with low tau showed improvement on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) scale at five years.



No new safety findings were observed during five years of continuous lecanemab treatment, the company said.



4523.T has traded between 3,660.00 Japanese Yen and 5,323.00 Japanese Yen over the past 52 weeks.



BIIB has traded between $160.36 and $261.00 over the past 52 weeks. The stock closed Monday's trade at $251.64.



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