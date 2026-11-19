

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd (4523.T) reported new three-year real-world data suggesting that LEQEMBI may help patients with early Alzheimer's disease remain in the earlier stages of the disease remain in the earlier stages of the disease for longer, with lower rates of progression to more severe dementia.



Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that gradually affects memory, thinking and daily functioning. Delaying progression to more advanced stages in a key goal of treatment.



Lower Progression to More Severe Disease



The findings come from the ongoing LEADER study, the largest real-world analysis of LEQEMBI reported to date, involving 560 patients across 13 U.S. clinical sites.



In a comparison with a matched external control group, patients treated with LEQEMBI showed a 75% lower rate of progression to moderate or severe Alzheimer's disease dementia over three years.



Among 546 patients whose disease status could be assessed, 81.1% remained stable or improved after an average of approximately 18 months of treatment.



In addition, statistical modeling suggested that 95% of patients were expected to remain in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease through three years of treatment.



Amyloid Clearance and Maintenance Treatment



The analysis also showed that 77% of evaluated patients became amyloid-negative after a median follow-up of approximately 18 months, indicating substantial clearance of amyloid plaques in routine clinical practice.



Among patients reaching 18 months of treatment, more than 91.7% remained on therapy, including patients who transitioned to monthly intravenous maintenance dosing or weekly subcutaneous maintenance treatment.



All 64 patients receiving subcutaneous maintenance therapy remained on treatment at the time of data collection, with no reported ARIA events during the subcutaneous maintenance period.



Safety Findings



Safety results were generally consistent with prior clinical studies and data from the independent ALZ-NET registry.



A separate international meta-analysis involving approximately 5,000 patients across six countries found rates of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) that were lower than those reported in the pivotal Clarity AD study.



The companies said the findings add to growing real-world evidence supporting LEQEMBI's use in early Alzheimer's disease and its potential to help delay progression to more advanced stages of the disease.



BIIB has traded between $160.36 and $261.00 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $251.41, up 0.25%.



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