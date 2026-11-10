Rental income up 8.6%

Average remaining lease term of more than 6 years

5-star rating in 2026 GRESB ranking

Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR):

Key figures

At the start of the year, Vitura renewed several leases covering a total area of 17,000 sq.m, including that of Huawei, which extended its lease for a non-cancelable term of nine years in the Arcs de Seine building in Boulogne-Billancourt.

At the same time, Vitura is continuing to enhance the appeal of its property portfolio, particularly by expanding its range of services, drawing inspiration from the best practices in the hospitality industry.

Across the core portfolio1, the occupancy rate remained at 81%, with an average remaining lease term of more than six years.

In the first nine months of 2026, Vitura recorded IFRS rental income of €35.6 million, up 8.6% from the prior-year period (€32.9 million), thanks to the positive impact of lease signings and renewals.

Vitura is actively continuing discussions with its banking partners with a view to refinancing its debt. The Group remains confident regarding the successful refinancing of Prothin, whose upcoming maturities have been extended to January 15, 2027, given the quality of its buildings and the portfolio's rental performance. Hanami's debt maturity (15% of the total outstanding borrowings) has also been extended through December 15, 2026.

Strengthening CSR performance

Driven by a proactive ESG policy, Vitura has reaffirmed its leadership position in sustainable development. In the 2026 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), the leading global benchmark for assessing ESG performance of real estate portfolios, Vitura earned a 5-star rating and a score of 92.4 out of 100. Vitura also received a perfect score of 100 in the Management category. Since 2017, Vitura's rating, hovering between 90 and 96, has remained in the upper echelon, confirming the strength of its ESG strategy.

This year, Vitura once again received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Vitura has reduced the portfolio's energy consumption by 37% since 2013, in line with the targets set by France's tertiary green energy decree. In a market where energy efficiency is becoming an increasingly decisive factor, these results underscore the appeal of its real estate assets to tenants and investors alike.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €840 million at June 30, 2026 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura achieved a 5-star status in the 2026 GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) ranking and has been named Global Sector Leader four times. Vitura has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr/en

Find us on: LinkedIn

1 The core portfolio comprises strategic assets (excluding Hanami).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110040042/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Charlotte de Laroche

info@vitura.fr +33 1 42 25 76 38

Media relations

Aliénor Miens

alienor.miens@margie.fr +33 6 64 32 81 75