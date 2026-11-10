

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Recordati S.p.A. (REC.MI) announced its financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, reporting a net income of 407.1 million euros, up from 326.3 million euros in 2025, reflecting higher operating income, despite higher financial expenses and the income tax rate.



On a per-share basis, earnings stood at 1.950 euros compared to 1.560 euros in the previous year.



Adjusted net income climbed 6.4 percent, to 524.9 million euros from last year's 493.1 million euros.



Net revenue increased to 2,103.7 million euros from 1,956.2 million euros in the prior year, driven by the strong momentum from the Rare Diseases business.



Looking ahead, the company expects revenue of 2,730 million euros to 2,800 million euros, with FX headwind of about -3.5 per cent, and adjusted net income of 655 million euros to 685 million euros, with margin of +/-24.0 percent for fiscal 2026.



Recordati's stock closed at 53.00 euros, down 0.19 percent on the Milan Exchange.



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