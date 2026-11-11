

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (DWH.F) revealed earnings for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY150.122 billion, or JPY121.18 per share. This compares with JPY137.718 billion, or JPY111.31 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of JPY163.471 billion or JPY131.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to JPY2.913 trillion from JPY2.631 trillion last year.



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY150.122 Bln. vs. JPY137.718 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY121.18 vs. JPY111.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.913 Tn vs. JPY2.631 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 251.02 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 6.150 T



All EPS are basic



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