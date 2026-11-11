

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (DWH.F, 1925.T), a Japanese construction and real estate company, on Wednesday reported higher revenue and profit for the first half of 2026 from the prior year, supported by growth across its business segments. The company also raised its full-year financial forecasts.



For the first half, net income attributable to owners of the parent grew 9 percent to ¥150.12 billion from ¥137.72 billion in the prior year period.



On basic net income per share basis, earnings increased to ¥121.18 from ¥111.31 last year period.



Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the parent advanced 11.7 percent to ¥163.47 billion from ¥146.34 billion in the previous year period.



Adjusted basic earnings per share jumped to ¥131.96 from ¥118.28 a year earlier.



Operating income rose 13.3 percent to ¥250.95 billion ¥221.40 in the previous year period.



Adjusted operating income increased 15.1 percent to ¥263.96 billion from ¥229.30 billion in the prior year period.



Net sales grew 10.7 percent to ¥2.91 trillion from ¥2.63 trillion a year ago.



Net sales increased across all six business segments, with the Logistics, Business & Corporate Facilities segment recording growth of 17.8 percent.



Environment and Energy segment reported an 18.4 percent increase.



Looking ahead to the full year, Daiwa House Industry now expects attributable net income of ¥287 billion from the previous guidance of ¥266 billion.



Basic net income per share forecast was raised to ¥231.60 from ¥214.74.



Full year adjusted attributable net income is estimated at ¥311 billion.



Adjusted Basic net income per share for the fiscal year is projected to be ¥251.02 per share.



The company also increased its full year operating income forecast to ¥500 billion from ¥460 billion.



Adjusted operating income for the full year is forecast at ¥525 billion.



Full year net sales are forecast at ¥6.15 trillion from the previous estimate of ¥5.90 trillion.



In Tokyo, the shares closed 1.03 percent lower at ¥2,262.50 on Wednesday.



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