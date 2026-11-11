

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY, RWE.DE), a German energy company, on Wednesday reported a rise in adjusted earnings for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026, supported by the additional earnings contributions from the commissioning of new assets, Amprion, more favorable wind conditions in Europe.



For the nine-month period to September, the company reported an adjusted net income of EUR 1.846 billion, or EUR 2.52 per share, higher than restated EUR 1.293 billion, or EUR 1.77 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, EBIT moved up to EUR 2.769 billion from last year's restated EUR 1.863 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 4.575 billion, up from the restated EUR 3.398 billion in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA from the company's Flexible Generation segment rose to EUR 1.343 billion from the restated EUR 1.076 billion in the prior-year period. This increase was driven by higher margins and higher capacity payments in the UK, and a compensation payment from the Dutch state for statutory restrictions on coal-fired power generation at the Eemshaven power plant in 2022.



Since the beginning of 2026, RWE has commissioned a number of new assets and has expanded its generation capacity by a total of 838 megawatts. A further 13.5 GW of capacity is under construction.



Looking ahead, for the full year, RWE has reaffirmed its annual earnings outlook and expects results toward the upper end of the guidance ranges.



For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted net earnings of EUR 1.950 billion to EUR 2.450 billion. The Group continues to anticipate adjusted net income of EUR 2.95 per share, the midpoint of the outlook range of EUR 2.60 per share to EUR 3.30 per share. For fiscal 2025, the German company had reported adjusted net income of EUR 1.803 billion, or EUR 2.48 per share.



For fiscal 2026, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of EUR 1.32 per share, compared with last year's EUR 1.20 per share.



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