

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokohama Financial Group, Inc. (YC3.F) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY74.982 billion, or JPY67.53 per share. This compares with JPY55.027 billion, or JPY48.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to JPY283.530 billion from JPY238.218 billion last year.



Yokohama Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY74.982 Bln. vs. JPY55.027 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY67.53 vs. JPY48.24 last year. -Revenue: JPY283.530 Bln vs. JPY238.218 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 130.97



All EPS are Basic



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