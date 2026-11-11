

LINZ (dpa-AFX) - Voestalpine AG (VAS.DE, VOES.VI), a German steel and technology company, said on Wednesday that its first-half profit surged 46 percent, helped by positive one-off effects. Additionally, the company also lowered the upper end of its fiscal 2027 EBITDA outlook range,



The company posted first-half profit of 290 million euros, higher than 199 million euros in the same period last year. During the six months, pre-tax profit came in at 408 million euros, higher than 278 million euros a year ago.



Voestalpine said that first-half revenue rose to 7.66 billion euros from 7.60 billion euros in the corresponding period last year.



In the first half of the year, EBITDA increased 17.1 percent to 846 million euros from 722 million euros in the previous year. EBIT rose by 36 percent to 470 million euros from 345 million euros in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, the company lowered its EBITDA forecast range. The company now expects EBITDA in the 1.60 billion euros to 1.70 billion euros range, down from the earlier 1.60 billion euros to 1.85 billion euros range. This corresponds to expected EBIT in the range between 830 million euros and 930 million euros.



On the XETRA Exchange, VAS.DE ended Tuesday's trading at 41.64 euros, up 0.58 euros or 1.41 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News