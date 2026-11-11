BeammWave AB: BeammWave Interim Report January-September 2026 - Major Steps Forward

BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-September 2026 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.

We have never been better positioned to turn our technology into business. Strong results from our new RF chip, progress in 3GPP and growing customer engagement reinforce our confidence in the path ahead, says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.

Highlights during the third quarter

BeammWave awarded a technology development contract within the defense sector. The order value amounts to SEK 1,870,000

BeammWave Completes Successful Bring-Up of the RFFE2840 Chip - Customer Sampling has Started

After the period end

Continued work on digital beamforming within 3GPP at the meetings held in Jeju, South Korea

Participation in Network X in Vienna and IWPC in Austin in October

Launch of an updated website featuring more comprehensive information and clearer, more concise, consistent, and user-friendly content

Period July-September 2026

- Net sales was SEK 561K (0K)

- Operating profit/loss was SEK -9,023K (-7,575K)

- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -9,030K (-7,571K)

- Earnings per share was SEK -0.17 (-0.22)

- Solvency was 97 (96) %

Period January-September 2026

- Net sales was SEK 561K (2,593K)

- Operating profit/loss was SEK -27,316K (-16,347K)

- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -27,137K (-16,260K)

- Earnings per share was SEK -0.56 (-0.50)

- Solvency was 97 (96) %

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Svedberg, CEO

+46 (0) 10 641 45 85

info@beammwave.com

About Us

BeammWave AB develops digital beamforming solutions for wireless communication at frequencies above 24 GHz. Combining radio chips, antennas and digital algorithms, the company's patented technology is designed to deliver high performance, low power consumption, flexible antenna placement and low system cost for 5G and future 6G applications.



BeammWave's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

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