BeammWave and Alpha Networks have completed the physical interface integration between BeammWave's digital beamforming platform and Alpha Networks' Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) platform. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the next phase: a joint architecture study for a next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) product intended for a major mobile network operator.

The study will evaluate how digital beamforming can be integrated into Alpha Networks' next-generation FWA CPE. The intention is to combine BeammWave's digital beamforming and system expertise with Alpha Networks' product and application knowledge to develop a cost-efficient, high-performance FWA solution that makes use of the benefits of digital beamforming, including Non-Line-of-Sight (NLoS) capabilities.

"Together with Alpha Networks, we aim to bring the benefits of digital beamforming to next-generation FWA products, combining high performance with cost efficiency. With the physical interface integration completed, we now have a concrete foundation for the next phase of our joint work," says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.

"The completed interface integration provides a foundation for evaluating digital beamforming in our next-generation FWA products. The joint study will support our discussions with the operator on the product architecture," says Wen Tsay, CTO of Alpha Networks.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Svedberg, CEO

+46 (0) 10 641 45 85

info@beammwave.com

About Us

BeammWave AB develops digital beamforming solutions for wireless communication at frequencies above 24 GHz. Combining radio chips, antennas and digital algorithms, the company's patented technology is designed to deliver high performance, low power consumption, flexible antenna placement and low system cost for 5G and future 6G applications.



BeammWave's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that BeammWave is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 07:00 CET.

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Stefan Svedberg