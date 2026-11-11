SMX Public Limited: SMX Expands Technology Portfolio With AI-Powered Scientific Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / SMX is preparing to expand its business into AI-powered scientific services with the development of a new platform designed to help industrial customers accelerate material research, evaluate chemical compatibility and improve product development.

The initiative, called SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), represents a planned extension of the company's technology portfolio beyond molecular marking, material authentication and digital tracking.

Initially intended to support SMX's internal research operations, the platform is also being developed as a potential commercial service for manufacturers and other industrial customers worldwide.

SMX plans to introduce the technology internally during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations expected during the second quarter. A limited commercial edition is also targeted for the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

Turning Scientific Expertise Into a Commercial Service

SMX SCI is designed to combine artificial intelligence with the company's accumulated knowledge of material science, chemical agents, molecular markers and industrial manufacturing processes.

The platform aims to establish a comprehensive scientific codex covering chemical agents, additives and supplementary materials used in material identification, tracking and product enhancement.

Using AI-powered analysis, the system is intended to evaluate chemical properties, manufacturing conditions, production requirements and potential applications to help identify suitable materials for specific industrial needs.

For manufacturers, the proposed service could provide a more efficient way to assess material options before committing substantial resources to laboratory testing.

SMX expects the technology to help shorten research and development timelines, reduce laboratory workloads and accelerate responses to customer requirements.

The platform is also intended to support preliminary assessments of material compatibility and regulatory considerations across international markets, including the United States, Canada, European Union, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Final decisions regarding material suitability and compliance will continue to require appropriate physical testing, validation and regulatory review.

Extending the Value of Existing Technology

The planned scientific intelligence service builds on SMX's existing molecular marking technology and Digital Material Passport infrastructure.

SMX's technology is designed to provide physical materials with persistent identification connected to digital records documenting their composition, origin, quality and lifecycle history.

While those capabilities focus on identifying and tracking materials, SMX SCI is intended to help determine which chemical agents, additives and marking solutions are appropriate for specific applications.

The combination would connect AI-assisted scientific analysis with physical material identification and digital verification.

SMX believes this approach could support more efficient material development while strengthening its broader infrastructure for industrial authentication and traceability.

Potential applications span plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other materials where reliable identification and lifecycle information are important.

Supporting the Next Phase of Recycled Plastics

SMX SCI is also expected to contribute to the company's strategy for developing trusted global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

By combining scientific analysis with molecular marking and Digital Material Passports, SMX aims to improve material identification, verification and lifecycle traceability.

The company also envisions AI-powered capabilities supporting its planned Plastic Circularity Credits system.

These capabilities could analyze recycling information, material characteristics, regulatory requirements and market demand to help assess credit eligibility, improve price discovery and connect buyers with suitable certified recycled materials.

Global standards for certified, graded recycled plastics have not yet been agreed upon or adopted, and the proposed credit-related capabilities remain part of SMX's longer-term strategy.

Developing a New Revenue Opportunity

SMX SCI is being developed by the company's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors experienced in AI agents, conversational AI, large language models and scientific data analysis.

The planned commercial edition would make selected scientific intelligence capabilities available to outside customers, including material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary compatibility assessments.

For SMX, the proposed offering represents an opportunity to expand beyond its existing physical marking and digital infrastructure technologies into scientific intelligence services.

The company believes the platform could eventually support a broader range of industrial applications and customers, subject to successful development, validation and market adoption.

Through SMX SCI, SMX aims to combine its material science expertise with artificial intelligence to support both internal research and future commercial services.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC provides molecular marking, tracking, measurement and digital platform technologies designed to support material authentication, supply chain transparency and circular economy applications.

Media Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-expands-technology-portfolio-with-ai-powered-scientific-inte-1249627