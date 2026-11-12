

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seibu Holdings Inc. (SEIBF) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY24.109 billion, or JPY94.77 per share. This compares with JPY19.887 billion, or JPY76.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to JPY304.138 billion from JPY259.587 billion last year.



Seibu Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY24.109 Bln. vs. JPY19.887 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY94.77 vs. JPY76.39 last year. -Revenue: JPY304.138 Bln vs. JPY259.587 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 102.24 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 619.000 B



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