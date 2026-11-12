

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seibu Holdings Inc. (SEIBF, 9024.T) on Thursday revised down its annual net profit outlook to reflect higher-than-projected interest expenses, income taxes, and others.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (for the full year), the company now expects net income of JPY 26 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 27 billion. Seibu now projects an operating profit of JPY 56 billion, higher than the earlier expectation of JPY 53 billion.



The company now anticipates operating revenue of JPY 619 billion, higher than the earlier expectation of JPY 559 billion. The revised revenue outlook reflects higher-than-expected performance in railway and domestic hotel operations and positive contributions from the consolidation of e'grand as a subsidiary and equity investment in the private placement fund that acquired The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company had recorded net income of JPY 38.8 billion, with an operating profit of JPY 45.5 billion, on operating revenue of JPY 513.2 billion.



Seibu still plans to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 42 per share, compared with last year's JPY 42 per share.



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