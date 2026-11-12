

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Financial Group Inc. (8729.T), a Japanese insurance holding company, on Thursday recorded a surge in net earnings for the first half of the full year, helped by increased revenue.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company reported a net income of JPY 28.633 billion, or JPY 4.27 per share, higher than JPY 17.271 billion, or JPY 2.42 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were JPY 62.475 billion as against the prior year's JPY 47.106 billion.



Operating profit moved up to JPY 32.534 billion from last year's JPY 26.498 billion. Operating revenues increased to JPY 545.256 billion from JPY 494.856 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the Group has revised down its annual net profit outlook and reaffirmed adjusted income expectations. However, Sony Financial has raised revenue guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (for the full year), the company now expects net income of JPY 17 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 23 billion. The insurance provider still projects an adjusted profit of JPY 110 billion. The Group now anticipates operating revenues of JPY 1.090 trillion, higher than the earlier expectation of JPY 1.070 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company had recorded a net loss of JPY 8.690 billion, with an adjusted income of JPY 107.443 billion, on operating revenues of JPY 1.017 trillion.



Sony Financial Group still plans to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 8 per share, higher than last year's JPY 3.80 per share.



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