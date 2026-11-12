

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group Limited (ZURN.SW, ZURVY), a Swiss insurance company, on Thursday reported a strong continued growth for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company's Property & Casualty business reported gross written premiums of $42.138 billion, higher than $38.916 billion in the same period last year. This was driven by continued growth in areas such as Global Specialty and the Middle Market with growth in other areas. Insurance revenue from the Property & Casualty business moved up to $38.630 billion from $35.801 billion in the previous year.



The company's Life business recorded gross premiums and deposits of $28.588 billion, up from $26.764 billion a year ago. Protection and Unit linked businesses achieved strong growth, with premium growth of 11% and 8%, respectively. Present value of new business premiums of Life business stood at $14.976 billion as against the prior year's $14.678 billion.



Farmers Exchanges registered gross earned premiums of $22.409 billion, higher than $21.528 billion a year ago. Farmers management services fees and other related revenues moved up to $3.111 billion from last year's $2.969 billion. This was due to higher gross-earned premiums at the farmers exchanges and growth in the brokerage business.



Farmers Re insurance revenue was $693 million, compared with $919 million a year ago. This reflects the reduction in the level of quota share reinsurance from the farmers exchanges and a corresponding decrease in Zurich's participation.



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