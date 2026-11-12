

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (5B4.F) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY24.956 billion, or JPY17.37 per share. This compares with JPY88.793 billion, or JPY61.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to JPY1.109 trillion from JPY1.127 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY24.956 Bln. vs. JPY88.793 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY17.37 vs. JPY61.73 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.109 Tn vs. JPY1.127 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 90.62



Guidance is Basic EPS



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