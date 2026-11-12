

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KBC Group NV (KBCSF), a Belgian banking and insurance company, said on Thursday that its third-quarter net result rose year-on-year. The company's net interest income also increased from the year-ago period.



The company posted a net result of 1.14 billion euros in the third quarter of 2026, higher than 1.00 billion euros in the same period last year. According to KBC Group, basic earnings per share rose to 2.80 euros from 2.44 euros in the prior-year period.



The company said that parent shareholders' equity per share climbed to 66.1 million euros in the third quarter from 60.8 million euros in the corresponding period a year ago.



Net interest income came in at 1.77 billion euros in the third quarter, higher than last year's 1.53 billion euros in the previous-year quarter. The company said that net income rose to 773 million euros from 707 million euros in the same period a year ago.



On the OTC Markets, KBCSF ended Wednesday's trading at $133.10, down $3.02 or 2.2 percent.



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