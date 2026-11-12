

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Trend Micro Inc (TMICF) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY23.839 billion, or JPY183.27 per share. This compares with JPY26.942 billion, or JPY203.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to JPY223.913 billion from JPY202.753 billion last year.



Trend Micro Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.839 Bln. vs. JPY26.942 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY183.27 vs. JPY203.46 last year. -Revenue: JPY223.913 Bln vs. JPY202.753 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 234.92 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 301.500 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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