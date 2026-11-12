

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Trend Micro Incorporated (TMICF, TMICY, 4704.T), a cyber security software company, on Thursday reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the 12-month period to December 31 (for fiscal 2026), the company still expects net income of JPY 30.700 billion, down 11.1% from last year. Trend Micro continues to project an operating profit of JPY 44.400 billion, down 23.2% from the prior year. The software developer still anticipates net sales of JPY 301.500 billion, up 9.2% from last year.



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