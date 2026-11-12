

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KBC Group (KBCSF) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR1.142 billion, or EUR2.80 per share. This compares with EUR1.002 billion, or EUR2.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to EUR3.467 billion from EUR3.041 billion last year.



KBC Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.142 Bln. vs. EUR1.002 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.80 vs. EUR2.44 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.467 Bln vs. EUR3.041 Bln last year.



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