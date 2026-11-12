LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced that AI-QEM, its proprietary AI-powered Quantum Error Mitigation capability, is now available in the IBM Quantum Functions Catalog. With this milestone, LTM becomes the first Global Systems Integrator (GSI) worldwide to publish a function in the catalog.

The IBM Quantum Functions Catalog is an ecosystem of partner-built quantum software services that simplify quantum workflows and enable researchers and enterprises to run quantum experiments more efficiently for algorithm development and application prototyping. AI-QEM is available as a circuit function, allowing users of eligible IBM Quantum access plans to apply LTM's error mitigation capability directly within their Qiskit workflows.

Quantum computers are inherently susceptible to noise and errors that can impact computational outcomes. While conventional error mitigation techniques often require additional circuit executions, quantum processing time, or auxiliary qubits, AI-QEM uses advanced AI models to learn and correct device-specific error patterns through classical post-processing. This supports improved result accuracy without additional QPU time, repeated circuit executions, or extra qubits, helping reduce the cost and complexity of running useful quantum experiments.

The capability has been validated on IBM Quantum computers across a range of circuit sizes and complexities, including experiments involving more than 100 qubits.

"LTM's AI-QEM now available in the IBM Quantum Functions Catalog reflects the growing role of our ecosystem partners in advancing and expanding the tools available for the wider quantum community. The AI-QEM function will allow our users to mitigate errors faster and with fewer resources, in their efforts to develop algorithms and applications," said Scott Crowder, Vice President, IBM Quantum Adoption and Business Development.

LTM continues to advance practical quantum applications across industries. Its work includes quantum optimization solutions for a leading global insurer, hybrid quantum machine learning for critical infrastructure operations, and quantum-safe security programs that help financial services and insurance organizations prepare for the migration to post-quantum cryptography.

About LTM

LTM a Larsen Toubro Group Company is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:Shambhavi Revandkar Global Media Relations shambhavi.revandkar@ltm.com