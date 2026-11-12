

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) reported a third quarter net loss from continuing operations of $37.5 million compared to a loss of $119.6 million, last year. Net loss from continuing operations per Class A and Class B share was $0.13 compared to a loss of $0.50. Adjusted net income was $90.9 million compared to a loss of $100.4 million, previous year. Revenues increased to $980.8 million from $146.1 million. Nebius AI cloud revenue was $973.8 million, a 643% increase year-over-year.



'Prepayments on third quarter agreements covered more than 100% of the associated capex. We expect to reach pre-tax breakeven by the end of 2027,' said Arkady Volozh,? Founder and CEO.



With a portion of the current year's revenue moving into the first part of next year, the company now expects 2026 revenue at the low end of $3.0-3.4 billion range. For 2027, the company anticipates revenue of $12-13 billion. Pre tax profit is projected to be breakeven in fourth quarter of 2027.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Nebius shares are down 9.79 percent to $139.55.



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