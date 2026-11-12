

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Samsonite Group S.A. (1910.HK) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $58.1 million, or $0.042 per share. This compares with $73.5 million, or $0.053 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Samsonite Group S.A. reported adjusted earnings of $65.3 million or $0.048 per share for the period.



Revenue held steady at $872.7 million



Samsonite Group S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $58.1 Mln. vs. $73.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.042 vs. $0.053 last year. -Revenue: $872.7 Mln vs. $872.7 Mln last year.



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