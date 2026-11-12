

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA (ACSAF.PK, ACS.MC), a Spanish construction, engineering, and infrastructure company, on Thursday recorded a rise in earnings and sales for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the nine-month period, the Group reported a net income of €789 million, up 20.5% from the same period last year. Earnings per share stood at €3.02. Operating profit was €1.807 billion, up 20.7% on a year-on-year basis.



The company recorded EBITDA of €2.506 billion, up 13% from the same period of fiscal 2025. ACS Group's sales stood at €41.262 billion, up 14% foreign adjusted, supported by solid performance across all businesses.



At the end of September, backlog reached €110.994 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 24% and equivalent to over 2 years of sales. This increase reflects higher new orders, which reached €56.228 billion, up 28.2%.



The growth was driven mainly by next-generation infrastructure markets, notably data center construction, where backlog reached around €26 billion, up 94% year-on-year.



For the nine-month period, the Group reported financial investments of €2.172 billion and divestments of €598 million, resulting in a net financial investment of €1.574 billion.



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