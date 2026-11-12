Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Introduces LogixEdge Controllers for Software-Defined Automation

Rockwell Automation Introduces LogixEdge Controllers for Software-Defined Automation

Industrial PC-based platform combines Logix control with edge computing and containerized application support

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of its LogixEdge controller, a new industrial control platform designed to help manufacturers simplify system architectures and accelerate software-defined automation . By combining Logix control, edge computing and containerized applications on a single industrial PC-based platform, LogixEdge controllers enable manufacturers to deploy and manage automation and software workloads close to production operations.

As industrial environments become increasingly connected, manufacturers are looking for new ways to bridge operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) to stay competitive without adding complexity. Developed in response to this growing customer demand for architectures that support both deterministic control and modern software application deployment, LogixEdge controllers enable control and software applications to operate on a common platform, reducing the need for separate hardware while supporting more flexible deployment of automation, visualization and digital applications closer to production processes.

Using containerized applications and modern software management practices, manufacturers can deploy, update and manage software more consistently across distributed operations. This approach can help reduce deployment time, simplify lifecycle management and create a more adaptable automation infrastructure.

"Industrial automation is evolving from hardware-centric architectures to software-defined systems that are easier to deploy, manage and scale," said Stefano Schiavella, product manager at Rockwell Automation. "LogixEdge controllers bring together Logix control and modern computing capabilities on a common platform, giving manufacturers greater flexibility while helping reduce system complexity."

This launch reflects a growing adoption of software-defined automation, where control, applications and analytics can be deployed more efficiently across industrial operations. The LogixEdge controller is part of Rockwell Automation's vision for software-defined automation, helping manufacturers connect people, processes and technology to drive smarter, more efficient operations.

Learn more about the LogixEdge controller on Rockwell's website or contact your distributor. Register for Automation Fair 2026 to see LogixEdge controllers in action and discover what's next in software-defined automation.

What is a LogixEdge controller?

A LogixEdge controller is an industrial PC-based controller from Rockwell Automation that combines Logix control, edge computing and containerized applications in a single platform. It is designed to help manufacturers simplify architectures, reduce hardware requirements and support software-defined automation strategies.

What is software-defined automation?

Software-defined automation is an approach that separates software capabilities from dedicated hardware, allowing control, analytics and other industrial applications to be deployed, managed and updated more flexibly. Rockwell Automation's LogixEdge controllers support software-defined automation by enabling multiple workloads to run on a shared industrial platform.

Why are manufacturers adopting edge controllers that combine OT and IT?

Manufacturers are looking to simplify architectures, reduce hardware requirements and improve access to operational data. By bringing operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) together on a common platform, LogixEdge controllers help reduce complexity, accelerate digital transformation initiatives and improve operation agility.

How do LogixEdge controllers fit within the Logix portfolio?

LogixEdge controllers extend the Logix portfolio by combining trusted Logix control with edge computing capabilities in a single platform. Designed to support software-defined automation, they provide manufacturers with a flexible option for applications that benefit from running control and software applications on the same device, while complementing existing Logix-based solutions.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2026. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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