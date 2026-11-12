OL GROUPE: BUSINESS ACTIVITY FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2026/2027

TOTAL REVENUE[1] UP 3%

€72.7 M VS. €70.8 M IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

FAVORABLE IMPACT OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLAY-OFFS ON EUROPEAN TICKETING REVENUE AND UEFA TV RIGHTS (+€6.4 M)

REVENUE FROM THE LIGUE 1+ CHANNEL (+€2.4 M IN LFP TV RIGHTS, vs. 0 IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR)

NO MAJOR EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD (vs. 1 CONCERT IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR, -€1.8 M)

HIGH REVENUE FROM SALE OF PLAYER REGISTRATIONS, COMPARABLE TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR (APPROXIMATELY €40 M)



Lyon, November 12, 2026, 6:00 p.m.



1/ TOTAL REVENUE1

Total revenue amounted to €72.7 M as of September 30, 2026, compared to €70.8 M a year earlier, representing an increase of 3%. Revenue related to the Club's participation in the Champions League play-offs this season more than offset the decline in sponsoring-advertising revenue (change in the scope of a major contract currently under discussion) and in Events revenue (no major events during the quarter vs. one in the previous year). Revenue from sale of player registrations remained significant and comparable to the previous year (approximately €40 M).

in €M (from July 1st to September 30) 09/30/2026* 09/30/2025 Change Change % 3 months 3 months Ticketing championship & other matches 4.3 6.2 -1.9 -31% Ticketing European matches 1.9 0.0 1.9 - Ticketing 6.2 6.2 0.0 0% LFP-FFF TV rights 4.2 1.8 2.4 133% UEFA TV rights 11.0 6.5 4.5 70% Media and marketing rights 15.2 8.3 6.9 84% Sponsoring-Advertising 6.1 7.7 -1.6 -20% Derivative products 2.9 3.2 -0.3 -9% Other brand-related revenue 1.9 2.4 -0.5 -20% Brand-related revenue 4.8 5.5 -0.8 -14% Seminars & visits 1.0 0.6 0.3 52% Major events 0.0 1.8 -1.8 -100% Events 1.0 2.4 -1.4 -60% Revenue (excluding player trading) 33.2 30.1 3.1 10% Revenue from sale of player registrations 39.5 40.7 -1.2 -3% Total revenue (1) 72.7 70.8 1.9 3% *Estimated figures, unaudited.



Ticketing: €6.2 M (vs. €6.2 M as of 09/30/25)

Domestic ticketing revenue totaled €4.3 M compared to €6.2 M in the previous year, i.e. -€1.9 M, -31%. With the same number of Ligue 1 home matches, the Group had benefited in the previous year from the ticketing revenue of a "Gold" category match against OM (no Gold match in the 1st quarter this season).

At the European level, the Club recorded revenue from 2 home matches during the 1st quarter of the fiscal year (Sparta Prague and Fenerbahce), totaling €1.9 M, whereas it had played only one away European match in the previous year (Utrecht).

Ticketing revenue also benefited from the change in the accounting method for Hospitality revenue[2], which is now fully recognized under the "Ticketing" line.

TV and marketing rights: €15.2 M (vs. €8.3 M as of 09/30/25, i.e. +€6.9 M, +84%)

LFP/FFF TV rights totaled €4.2 M compared to €1.8 M in the previous year, i.e. +€2.4 M, +133%. With the Club ranked 2nd in the Ligue 1 standings as of September 30, 2026, as in the previous year, the increase in domestic TV rights is mainly due to revenue from the Ligue 1+ channel, which is now included in the LFP distribution scheme.

UEFA TV rights totaled €11.0 M compared to €6.5 M in the previous year (i.e. +€4.5 M, +70%), including revenue related to the Club's participation in the Champions League play-offs as well as the 1st match of the Europa League league phase this season. In the previous year, having qualified directly for the Europa League, the Club had played only the 1st match of the competition's league phase during the 1st quarter.

Sponsoring-advertising: €6.1 M (vs. €7.7 M as of 09/30/25, i.e. -€1.6 M, -20%)

Sponsoring-advertising revenue was affected by (i) the unfavorable impact of the change in the accounting method for Hospitality revenue described above (approximately -€0.5 M vs. the previous year), (ii) the change in the scope of a major contract currently under discussion (Republic of the Congo), and (iii) uncollected receivables. As a result, it decreased by €1.6 M (-20%) to €6.1 M (€7.7 M in the previous year).

Using a comparable accounting method, revenue from sponsoring-advertising would have decreased by -€1.1 M, or -14%.

Brand-related revenue: €4.8 M (vs. €5.5 M as of 09/30/25, i.e. -€0.8 M, -14%)

Derivative products totaled €2.9 M (€3.2 M in the previous year), down 9% (-€0.3 M), particularly in e-commerce sales.

Other brand-related revenue totaled €1.9 M (€2.4 M in the previous year).

Events: €1.0 M (vs. €2.4 M as of 09/30/25, i.e. -€1.4 M, -60%)

Revenue from Seminars and Visits rose by 52% to €1.0 M (€0.6 M in the previous year), driven by the organization of 30 seminars during the 1st quarter of the fiscal year, compared to 19 in the previous year.

No major events were held at Groupama Stadium during the 1st quarter of the fiscal year. In the previous year, the 1st quarter had benefited from revenue from the Imagine Dragons concert (July 2025).

Revenue from sale of player registrations: €39.5 M (vs. €40.7 M as of 09/30/25, i.e. -€1.2 M, -3%)

Revenue from sale of player registrations reached a level close to that of the previous year, totaling €39.5 M. It includes the transfers of Malick FOFANA to Sunderland (€23.7 M), Ainsley MAITLAND-NILES to Everton (€3.0 M), Mathys DE CARVALHO to Al Diriyah (€0.9 M) and Kenan DOGANAY to Bayer Leverkusen (€0.3 M), as well as incentives totaling €11.6 M, including sell-on fees on the transfers of GUIMARAES to Newcastle (€6.3 M) and BARCOLA to PSG (€4.9 M).

As of September 30, 2025, these figures totaled €40.7 M, including the transfers of Georges MIKAUTADZE to Villarreal (€22.6 M), Lucas PERRI to Leeds United (€12.9 M), ADRYELSON to Al Wasl (€1.2 M), Jordan VERETOUT to Al Arabi (€0.5 M) and Mathieu PATOUILLET to Al Hilal (€0.3 M), as well as loan fees, incentives and other revenue (€3.2 M).



2/ RECENT EVENTS AND OUTLOOK

Readers are invited to refer to section 10.1 of the Company's Universal Registration Document for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, published on October 26, 2026.

Sports

On November 4, the Club announced the departure of its head coach Paulo Fonseca to Sporting CP (Portugal), and the arrival of Carlos Vicens on November 9.

The Club is competing in the 2026/2027 Europa League league phase, in which it has played its first 4 matches (2 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat) and is currently ranked 13th. In Ligue 1, after the 10th matchday, the Club is in 5th place.



OL GROUPE





Phone: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



Finance.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN Code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Leisure Services

1 API (Alternative Performance Indicator) Total revenue, which includes revenue from non-trading activities as well as revenue from the sale of player registrations.

[2] A portion of the Hospitality revenue was previously recognized under the Sponsoring and Advertising line item in prior fiscal years. This change in accounting policy results in an increase of €0.5 M in the Ticketing revenue line item as of September 30, 2026. Excluding the impact of this change in accounting policy, Ticketing revenue would have decreased by €0.5 M compared to the previous year.

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