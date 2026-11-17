Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|175 873 471
|Number of real voting rights
|168 799 445
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|180 928 834
For more information:
|
OL GROUPE
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@ol.com
www.finance.ol.com
|
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJmeksdvZZeWyJ+eYsqaaWqYaWiSxJacbmSak5adlcqcbXJplWliapaSamlimWlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
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