

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 175 873 471 Number of real voting rights 168 799 445 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including own shares) 180 928 834



For more information:



OL GROUPE



Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.com

www.finance.ol.com

Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

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