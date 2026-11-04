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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
04.11.26 | 10:33
1,555 Euro
+5,07 % +0,075
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1,4601,72012:18
Actusnews Wire
04.11.2026 13:53 Uhr
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OL GROUPE: PAULO FONSECA LEAVES OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

Lyon, 4 November 2026, 1.30 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais announces the departure of Paulo Fonseca from his role as head coach of the professional team to join Sporting Portugal.

Approached in recent days by a club to which he is particularly attached, Paulo Fonseca informed the management of his wish to leave Olympique Lyonnais. It is an unexpected decision, which OL deeply regrets, all the more so given its timing in the middle of the season.

In light of this clearly expressed wish, the management considered that it was not in the club's interest to continue a working relationship that could no longer guarantee the total commitment essential to the success of the project. At such a decisive point in the season, Olympique Lyonnais believes that all of its resources must be fully mobilised and focused on the club's objectives.

The management has therefore accepted Paulo Fonseca's decision and is now working to identify his successor. The search will focus on a profile capable of ensuring continuity in the sporting project, with principles and standards in line with those developed over recent months.

Pending this appointment, Jorge Maciel will take charge of the professional team until the next international break, and will notably lead the squad against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by the away trip to Brest on Sunday.

Sporting Portugal will pay Olympique Lyonnais €5 million in compensation for the early termination of Paulo Fonseca's contract.

Olympique Lyonnais sincerely thanks Paulo Fonseca for his dedication, his high standards and the work accomplished since his arrival at the club, and wishes him all the best for the rest of his career.

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
Finance.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - compartment C
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EEFG.PA
Bloomberg: EFG:FP
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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