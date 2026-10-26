OL GROUPE: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025/2026 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Lyon, le 26 October 2026, 8.00 p.m.
OL Groupe's Universal Registration Document for the 2025/2026 financial year was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on 26 October 2026 and registered under number D.26-0640. It includes:
- all information required to be included in the 2025/2026 Annual Financial Report in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2026;
- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;
- the report on the remuneration policy for corporate officers;
- the various statutory auditors' reports;
- the fees paid to the statutory auditors.
The Universal Registration Document is available under the "Financial Information" section, within the "Annual Reports" subsection, on the Company's website at finance.ol.fr/en.
Copies of the document are also available at the Company's registered office: 10, avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines Cedex, France.
|Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
Finance.ol.fr/en
|Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EEFG.PA
Bloomberg: EFG:FP
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW2aYphpkprJnm+bZ8aYbmiWZppqlZLKZZTJxJaaZ5vGcJtinWiSaMiSamlilWVs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
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