OL GROUPE: CARLOS VICENS APPOINTED NEW HEAD COACH OF OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

Lyon, 9 November 2026, 6.00 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Vicens as head coach of the first team. The 43-year-old Spaniard has signed an 18-month contract, running until 30 June 2028.

In its search for a new coach, Olympique Lyonnais made the continuity of its sporting project a top priority. The club's management therefore chose Carlos Vicens, whose approach to the game, high standards and emphasis on player development fully match the direction set by the club

Born in Majorca, Carlos Vicens built his experience in Spanish football before joining Manchester City in 2017. He first worked in the Academy, where he notably led the U18s, then joined Pep Guardiola's staff in 2021 and spent four seasons with the first team

After eight years at Manchester City, Carlos Vicens took charge of SC Braga in the summer of 2025, his first experience as a head coach at the highest level. In his very first season, he led the club to fourth place in the league, to the 2026 League Cup final and to the semi-finals of the Europa League, a feat no Portuguese club had achieved in European competition for twelve years.

At OL, Carlos Vicens will be joined by Mario Enguidanos, his first assistant, Lander Iza Garcia, in charge of performance, as well as Jordi Lie Fernandez and Willy Alonso, who will also join his technical staff.

Jorge Maciel will remain assistant coach, in a spirit of continuity and with the full confidence of the club's management. Adrien Tarascon will also continue in his role as head of individual player development, while Sébastien Hamel, goalkeeping coach for the reserve team (Pro 2) since January 2025, will join the staff on a permanent basis.

Carlos Vicens will lead his first training session as first-team head coach on Tuesday morning (November 10th), before being officially presented to the media at 3:00 pm.

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Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

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