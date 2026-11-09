Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
09.11.26 | 18:32
1,515 Euro
+1,00 % +0,015
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5101,72018:46
Actusnews Wire
09.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: CARLOS VICENS APPOINTED NEW HEAD COACH OF OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

Lyon, 9 November 2026, 6.00 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Vicens as head coach of the first team. The 43-year-old Spaniard has signed an 18-month contract, running until 30 June 2028.

In its search for a new coach, Olympique Lyonnais made the continuity of its sporting project a top priority. The club's management therefore chose Carlos Vicens, whose approach to the game, high standards and emphasis on player development fully match the direction set by the club

Born in Majorca, Carlos Vicens built his experience in Spanish football before joining Manchester City in 2017. He first worked in the Academy, where he notably led the U18s, then joined Pep Guardiola's staff in 2021 and spent four seasons with the first team

After eight years at Manchester City, Carlos Vicens took charge of SC Braga in the summer of 2025, his first experience as a head coach at the highest level. In his very first season, he led the club to fourth place in the league, to the 2026 League Cup final and to the semi-finals of the Europa League, a feat no Portuguese club had achieved in European competition for twelve years.

At OL, Carlos Vicens will be joined by Mario Enguidanos, his first assistant, Lander Iza Garcia, in charge of performance, as well as Jordi Lie Fernandez and Willy Alonso, who will also join his technical staff.

Jorge Maciel will remain assistant coach, in a spirit of continuity and with the full confidence of the club's management. Adrien Tarascon will also continue in his role as head of individual player development, while Sébastien Hamel, goalkeeping coach for the reserve team (Pro 2) since January 2025, will join the staff on a permanent basis.

Carlos Vicens will lead his first training session as first-team head coach on Tuesday morning (November 10th), before being officially presented to the media at 3:00 pm.

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
Finance.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - compartment C
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG:FP
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x51vYsZul5qbypxrlptnbmlnam9qxWLFapbImGdxapiYaGphyGqTmJuSamlimGZp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.