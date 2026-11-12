

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel S.p.A. (ENEL.MI) on Thursday reported nine-month 2026 net profit of EUR 6.846 billion, up 9 percent from EUR 6.271 billion a year earlier.



Revenue increased 9 percent to EUR 65.022 billion from EUR 59.702 billion, while operating profit rose 7 percent to EUR 11.691 billion from EUR 10.924 billion.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to EUR 5.634 billion from EUR 5.236 billion. Basic and diluted earnings per share improved to EUR 0.54 from EUR 0.49.



Enel confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting ordinary EBITDA of EUR 23.1 billion to EUR 23.6 billion and net ordinary income of EUR 7.1 billion to EUR 7.3 billion. The Group also forecasts net ordinary earnings per share of approximately EUR 0.74, at the upper end of its guidance range.



ENEL.MI closed Thursday's trading at EUR 9.93, up EUR 0.07 or 0.74 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange.



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