

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SMC Corporation (6273.T), a Japanese manufacturer of control equipment, Friday reported higher earnings for the first half compared to the same period last year, on higher demand for control equipment, in a wide range of industries.



Further, the company raised its guidance for fiscal 2026-27.



Half yearly earnings surged 62.9 percent to ¥128.98 billion or ¥2053.49 from ¥79.19 billion or ¥1,245.60 basic earnings per share last year.



Operating profit jumped 74 percent to ¥157.94 billion from ¥90.78 billion previous year, due to increase in sales.



Revenue rose 38.3 percent to ¥553.64 billion from ¥400.27 billion prior year.



Looking forward to the full year the company now expects ¥238 billion in earnings or ¥3789.21 basic earnings per share, an increase of 42.3 percent from over a year ago. Revenue is currently anticipated to be ¥1.07 trillion showing an increase of 27.4 percent year over year.



This is up from the previous guidance of ¥170 billion in earnings or ¥2692.46 basic earnings per share and revenue of ¥1 trillion.



Currently, shares are trading at ¥61,450, up 2.42% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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