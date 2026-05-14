

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SMC Corporation (QMC.F), a manufacturer of pneumatic control devices, on Thursday reported slightly higher full-year profit and revenue.



Profit before income taxes rose to 236.989 billion yen from 211.068 billion yen a year earlier.



Operating profit edged up to 190.558 billion yen from 190.244 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 167.302 billion yen or 2,640.04 yen per basic share from 156.344 billion yen or 2,444.61 yen per basic share in the previous year.



Net sales increased to 842.541 billion yen from 792.108 billion yen last year.



For fiscal 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected to grow 1.6% to 170 billion yen or 2,692.46 yen per share.



Revenue is forecast to increase 18.7% to 1 trillion yen.



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