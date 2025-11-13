

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SMC Corporation (QMC.F, 6273.T), a Japanese maker of control systems and equipment, on Thursday revised down its annual outlook, citing recent trends in orders and foreign exchange rates.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), the company now expects a net income of JPY 153 billion, or JPY 2,406.70 per basic share, less than the earlier outlook of JPY 167 billion, or JPY 2,620.27 per basic share.



SMC Corporation now anticipates annual sales of JPY 816 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 850 billion.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 1000 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 1000 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, SMC Corporation had recorded a net profit of JPY 156.344 billion, or JPY 2,444.61 per basic share, on sales of JPY 792.108 billion.



