

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SMC Corporation (QMC.F) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY79.185 billion, or JPY1,245.60 per share. This compares with JPY78.189 billion, or JPY1,219.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to JPY400.272 billion from JPY395.061 billion last year.



SMC Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 2,406.70 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 816.000 Bln



