

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (JPPIF) revealed earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY87.035 billion, or JPY80.61 per share. This compares with JPY93.862 billion, or JPY84.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to JPY2.661 trillion from JPY2.879 trillion last year.



Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY87.035 Bln. vs. JPY93.862 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY80.61 vs. JPY84.19 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.661 Tn vs. JPY2.879 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 159.01 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.330 T



All EPS are Basic



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