

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Insurance Company, Ltd., (JPPIF, 7181.T), a Japanese life insurer, on Friday reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company still expects net income of JPY 141 billion, down 16.5% from the previous year. Net income is still projected to be at JPY 130.5 per share. Japan Post Insurance continues to anticipate ordinary income of JPY 5.130 trillion, down 8.8% from last year.



For the full year, the company still intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 50 per share, less than JPY 124 per share last year.



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