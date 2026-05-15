

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (JPPIF, 7181.T) Friday reported higher profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, while ordinary income, equivalent to net sales, declined from last year. Further, for fiscal 2027, the company projects lower earnings and ordinary income, and a cut in dividend.



For fiscal 2026, net profit attributable to the company was 168.80 billion yen or 152.55 yen per basic share, a growth of 36.7 percent from 123.47 billion yen or 107.52 yen per basic share last year.



Ordinary profit climbed 59.7 percent year-over-year to 271.95 billion yen.



Meanwhile, ordinary income declined 8.8 percent to 5.63 trillion yen from 6.17 trillion yen last year.



Further, for fiscal 2026, the company announced final dividend of 62 yen per share and total dividend of 124 yen per share, higher than prior year's 104 yen per share.



For fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company projects dividend of 50 yen per share, comprising interim and year-end dividends of 25 yen per share each.



Looking ahead for the new year, the company expecs net profit attributable of 141 billion yen or 130.12 yen per basic share, down 16.5 percent from last year; ordinary profit of 250 billion yen, down 8.1 percent year-over-year; and Ordinary income of 5.13 trillion yen, a drop of 8.8 percent from last year.



In Tokyo, the shares gained 3.4 percent on Friday to close regular trading at 1,648.00 yen.



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